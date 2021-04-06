The New Platform combines the Power of TV Advertising with the Control and Measurability of Digital Platforms

tvScientific announced the launch of its Connected TV (CTV) buying, measurement, and attribution platform, built for businesses of all sizes that value performance media. CTV represents the fastest growing segment of a $72 billion TV advertising market, which is dominated by roughly 300 national advertisers. tvScientific aims to eliminate the high barriers of entry around TV advertising by making it accessible and measurable for all businesses. The tvScientific platform was designed for performance marketers, media agencies and businesses that want to take advantage of the rapidly growing and engaged CTV audience. By combining the powerful viewing experience of TV advertising with the capabilities of SmartTVs, tvScientific can help businesses buy and measure advertising performance.

Advertisers dashboard view using tvScientific platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

An Idealab company, tvScientific co-founders include Bill Gross, founder of GoTo.com and father of the paid search business model, and Jason Fairchild, an early executive at GoTo.com and cofounder of OpenX. The company raised $1.5 million in seed funding from IdealabX and MathCapital in addition to well-known leaders of the advertising tech community including Tim Cadogan (GoFundMe, OpenX, Yahoo, and Overture), Tom Chavez (super{set}, Krux), John Gentry (OpenX and Overture), and Kent Wakeford (Integral Ad Science and Kabam) among others.

“There were two reasons GoTo.com and the paid search model were so revolutionary. First, paid search campaigns were measurable so advertisers could see the clicks and sales that search ads generated. Second, any business could set up an account and start driving clicks in 10 minutes. The combination of these two simple dynamics attracted millions of businesses to search advertising. I believe tvScientific will do the same thing for TV advertising, where we already have 200 million CTV viewers in the US, but with only a few hundred participating advertisers,” said Bill Gross, Co-Founder of tvScientific, and Founder and Chairman of Idealab.

“Until now, Connected TV advertising has been complex, inefficient, and not measurable in the way that digital is, preventing most businesses from advertising on the most influential screen in the house,” said Jason Fairchild, Co-Founder and CEO of tvScientific. “Our new platform allows businesses to buy and measure Connected TV media on one simple platform, and evaluate it the way they do with search and social.”

tvScientific is the only CTV platform to offer a self-serve solution that combines fully optimized buying with comprehensive measurement and attribution. The platform has direct access to over 90% of premium CTV publishers, bypassing unnecessary technology layers, which allows businesses to buy premium CTV inventory at efficient rates. The tvScientific platform also features advanced audience targeting, measurement, attribution solutions, and optimization:

Targeting : Ability to target over 15K unique customer segments.

: Ability to target over 15K unique customer segments. Measurement & Attribution : Proprietary deterministic ID technology to match CTV ad exposure to site visitations and performance.

: Proprietary deterministic ID technology to match CTV ad exposure to site visitations and performance. Optimization: With direct attribution the platform enables advertisers to make real-time decisions on campaign performance and media plan optimization.

tvScientific connects buyers to hundreds of premium CTV inventory sellers and data providers across a wide variety of platforms, CTV OEMs and tech infrastructure providers, including SpotX, Magnite, OpenX, Samsung, running on CTV devices like Samsung, Vizio, Roku, and more. This unique end-to-end platform empowers businesses to quickly create an account and launch measurable CTV advertising campaigns in minutes. tvScientific is available now, visit tvscientific.com for more information.

About tvScientific

tvScientific is a TV advertising technology company that finally brings the power of digital advertising to television. tvScientific’s industry-first buying and attribution platform is the only CTV platform to offer a self-serve solution that combines fully optimized media buying with comprehensive measurement and attribution. An Idealab company, tvScientific co-founders include Bill Gross, founder of GoTo.com and father of the paid search business model, Jason Fairchild, an early executive at GoTo.com and co-founder of OpenX, in addition to David Koye, a veteran advertising and media executive from Cox Media and Kent Wakeford, co-founder of Integral Ad Science and COO of Kabam.

