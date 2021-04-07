Join GamesBeat Summit 2021 this April 28-29. Register for free or grab a discounted VIP pass today.

Looking for a new job can be really exciting, but also tricky. It doesn’t happen overnight (well, most of the time anyway). People usually say that looking for a job is like a job in itself — and we want to make that search of yours a little bit easier. That’s why we have a brilliant job board on our site. It’s a one-stop shop if you’re looking for an exciting new role in the U.S. (and beyond, if you fancy packing your bags!)

Take a look here at a handful of what’s on offer.

Klavyio is looking for a product designer who will lead proposed and design solutions that influence direction and outcomes. They will evaluate UX for one or more domains and apply designs to create new opportunities, while determining UX direction with respect to competition.

The successful candidate will have a Bachelor’s degree in arts, science, new media, design, psychology, or any other related field, or foreign academic equivalent, and at least one year of experience in the job offered or in digital product design using software such as Figma, Sketch, Adobe CC, Framer, and/or Invision.

As a Software Engineer, Server, you will be working to improve the onboarding experience for Zwift customers. Onboarding new customers is a non-trivial problem as new customers learn what Zwift is, what they need to Zwift, and help in walking through the steps to get set up and become an active customer. You will collaborate in cross-functional teams including teammates from engineering, product, design, operations, and support disciplines. They are looking for someone comfortable in this highly collaborative environment, working with ambiguity, and continuously looking to proactively make improvements, to build a world-class experience for their customers.

As a Computer Engineer at Micron Technology, Inc., you will be working in a fast-paced, collaborative, production support role evaluating, developing, enhancing, and debugging both in-house and commercial EDA tools and flows for the design, physical layout, and verification of CMOS integrated circuits. The successful candidate will innovate to develop tools, flows, and methodologies to increase the productivity and reliability of memory designs. They will own production level flows across a worldwide company, while providing training, documentation, and support to end-users on new tools and methods.

Inpixon is looking for a Pre-Sales Engineer to design, architect, and detail customized solution demonstrations and proofs-of-value (POV) for their Aware product prospects. This is an exciting opportunity to bridge your technical experience with your client-facing ability, dive into the details for product offerings, and play a critical role in the success of the Inpixon sales efforts and resulting growth. You will work with sales, development, and product to understand the needs of the prospect and rapidly convert those requirements into interactive, customized demonstrations, providing the full Inpixon experience and the extent of technical expertise and capabilities.

The Crypsis Group is seeking a Network Traffic Analyst to join their growing team. The Network Traffic Analyst will work in tandem with the Threat Intelligence Analyst and Mobile Application Analyst teams to investigate suspected malicious mobile applications. Suspected malicious mobile applications will be tested in a sandboxed environment with proxies capturing all network traffic. The Network Traffic Analyst will work to identify anomalous activities within captured logs, as well as supplemental information discovered via Threat Intelligence.