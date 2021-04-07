Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data

Advisors on the Pershing platform to gain access to privately held companies at lower minimums than via traditional VC firms

OurCrowd, Israel’s most active venture investor, announced today that its flagship portfolio index fund OurCrowd 50 (“OC50”) has been added to BNY Mellon Pershing’s (“Pershing”) Alternative Investment Network. OC50 is a hyper-diversified investment vehicle enabling investors to participate in the next 50 OurCrowd opportunities in which OurCrowd invests at least $1M.

The addition of OurCrowd 50 to the Pershing platform is part of OurCrowd’s initiative enabling Registered Investment Advisors (“RIAs”) and other financial intermediaries in the United States to offer OurCrowd’s venture capital opportunities to their clients for a minimum as low as $50,000 per fund.

Ilana Odess, OurCrowd Partner and Managing Director of North America leading the RIA initiative said: “We are very pleased that Pershing has onboarded our flagship OC50 Fund. Pershing is one of the leading clearing and custodial platforms and we are glad that RIAs who clear through Pershing will be able to offer the OC50 Fund to their clients.”

“Private companies are offering their shares to the public through an IPO much later in their lifecycle than they did in the late 1990s through early 2000s. RIAs who offer OurCrowd’s venture capital opportunities enable their clients to access privately-held companies at much lower minimums than traditional venture capital firms,” Odess said.

OC50 was created as a hyper-diversified investment vehicle to break open the gates and offer more investors access to highly vetted startups across a variety of sectors, stages, and geographies, enabling them to participate in the next 50 OurCrowd investment opportunities across a spectrum of today’s most dynamic growth industries, including healthcare technology, transportation, agriculture, communication, enterprise, robotics, and AI.

Through the first three series of the OC50 Fund, investors have benefited from OurCrowd companies entering the public equity markets – such as food company Beyond Meat and insurance provider Lemonade – or others being acquired by companies like Vimeo, H&R Block, Uber, and NetApp.

The original OC50 Series I Fund launched in 2017. Six companies in the fund have completed exits, generating on average 2.6 times gross return on invested capital as of the end of Q4 2020.*

Financial advisors interested in learning more about this opportunity can contact RIA@OurCrowd.com.

About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global venture investment platform that empowers institutions and individuals to invest and engage in emerging companies. With $1.5 billion of committed funding, and investments in more than 240 portfolio companies and 25 venture funds, OurCrowd offers access to its membership of 80,000 individual accredited and institutional investors, family offices, and venture capital partners from over 195 countries to invest alongside, at the same terms. Rated by PitchBook as the most active venture investor in Israel, OurCrowd portfolio companies have been acquired by some of the most prestigious brands in the world, including Microsoft, Uber, Canon, Oracle, Nike, and Intel. To register visit www.ourcrowd.com.

*Note: Nothing contained in and accompanying this communication shall be construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security by OurCrowd, its portfolio companies or any third party. Information regarding OurCrowd’s limited partnerships and/or portfolio companies and the investment opportunities on OurCrowd’s website is intended and available for accredited investors only (criteria at http://www.ourcrowd.com/). OurCrowd urges potential investors to consult with licensed legal professionals and investment advisors for any legal, tax, insurance, or investment advice.

Please be aware that investments in early-stage companies or in venture capital funds contains a high level of risk and you should consider this prior to making any investment decisions. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

