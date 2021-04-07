SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 7, 2021–

Sverica Capital Management LP (“Sverica”), a private equity investment firm, announced today that it has made a strategic investment in WinWire Technologies, Inc. (“WinWire” or the “Company”), a leading data-driven digital engineering company specializing in Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft cloud platforms.

Based in Santa Clara, California, WinWire was founded in 2007 with the mission of “stitching the digital fabric” to help organizations gain competitive advantage through innovative software solutions. As a Microsoft Managed Partner and AI Inner Circle Partner with numerous Gold partner accreditations, WinWire has demonstrated extensive familiarity with Microsoft cloud platforms and positioned itself as a technology leader with enterprise clients. With expertise and solution offerings across a range of cloud platforms, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and other technology domains and a deeply embedded “People First” culture, WinWire serves as a trusted, long-term partner to enterprises seeking to modernize their businesses and accelerate their digital transformations.

“WinWire is excited to partner with Sverica as this strategic investment allows us to accelerate our growth, expand our global presence and focus on building domain competencies and solution accelerators in the areas of Healthcare, Retail, Hi-Tech and Manufacturing to deliver world-class customer experiences. WinWire thanks its customers and partners for their commitment and partnership and its employees who, especially during these unprecedented times, continue to make WinWire a Great Place to Work®,” said Ashu Goel, CEO of WinWire.

“Ashu has done a remarkable job building WinWire into one of the leading providers of Azure-centric services in the Microsoft ecosystem today,” said Frank Young, Managing Partner at Sverica. “Beyond WinWire’s impressive growth and clear, customer-focused strategy, we particularly admire the manner in which he has humbly built the business through a strong, authentic, people-centric culture. We are thrilled to partner with him and look forward to working together to ensure WinWire accelerates its high growth trajectory in the years to come.”

Ryan Harstad, Partner at Sverica, added: “As part of Sverica’s dedicated focus on cloud services, our team actively sought to invest with a proven leader in Microsoft Azure services. With deep technical expertise and significant momentum, WinWire is an exciting company that we enthusiastically welcome to the Sverica family. The ‘People First’ foundation upon which Ashu has built WinWire resonates closely with Sverica’s partnership-driven approach, and we’re eager to get started in collaborating with him and his great team to drive the company’s continued growth.”

About WinWire

WinWire Technologies is a data-driven digital engineering company that supports enterprises across Healthcare, Retail, Hi-Tech and Manufacturing and several other industry domains in navigating their digital transformation journey. WinWire enables its customers to drive business growth and gain competitive advantage by aligning business value and digital technologies, calling this process “Stitching the Digital Fabric.”

WinWire has extensive expertise across a range of digital technologies and delivers large enterprise solutions leveraging cloud, AI, machine learning, mixed/augmented reality, Internet of Things (IoT), mobility, security, and UI/UX to help clients harness business value.

For more information, please visit www.winwire.com.

About Sverica Capital Management

Sverica Capital Management is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that has raised over $1.1 billion across five funds. The firm acquires, invests in and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since inception, Sverica has followed a “business builder” approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal time and resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a strong foundation and bringing the right people and playbook to drive reinvestment and ultimately strong returns for our investors. For more information, please visit www.sverica.com.

