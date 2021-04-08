Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data

Marketers want to know how Google algorithms work in deciding what’s important and what isn’t for determining search engine optimization (SEO) and search rankings. Heck, everybody wants to know that. But Google doesn’t want to tell anybody that sensitive information. Instead, they offer little dollops of information here and there in dribs and drabs all over the place.

Just this week, one Google insider told a podcast that title tag length isn’t relevant to Google rankings, while another told Reddit visitors that a site’s bounce rate doesn’t affect its search ranking. What does affect it? Well…that’s the secret sauce, isn’t it? And there’s only so much about that that Google will let you know.

Thankfully, not everything in the world of SEO is flying blind. The training in The 2021 Complete Google SEO and SERP Certification Bundle is an extremely helpful distillation of what a marketer or brand manager needs to know to make their web pages and content search-friendly so they can scale to that search ranking pinnacle.

Over 11 courses, this package explains how SEO is done, as well as all the top tools and techniques to make Google algorithms smile on your website and your brand.

It starts with SEO Training 2021: Beginner To Advanced SEO and The Complete SEO Course for Beginners 2021: Zero to Hero, where even digital marketing novices can learn the ropes, understanding what known factors go into a page’s SEO ranking and the factors available to move up those Google search results.

The training also includes getting familiar with popular SEO tools like Ahref, Alexa, WordAI, Articleforge, and more, some of the most effective ways Amazon sellers market products, and even how to produce simple YouTube videos that can make a surprising impact on your Google search profile.

There’s even a path here to become a freelance SEO and digital marketing expert in your own right and start your own operation in courses like How to Start and Run Your Own SEO Business from Home: The Complete Blueprint.

The 2021 Complete Google SEO and SERP Certification Bundle is a nearly $2,000 collection of training, but with this current offer, it’s all on sale now for less than $3 per course at just $29.99.

