Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data

Join GamesBeat Summit 2021 this April 28-29. Register for a free or VIP pass today.

At some point, most companies start to think their advertising copy and messaging (often written directly by the boss him or herself) could use a little shot in the arm. And once they start pricing the services of a talented, reliable copywriter, many owners run right back to their desks to start writing more on their own.

Because hiring a copywriter isn’t cheap. Junior copywriters can earn $50 to $80 per hour, while top copywriters regularly command anywhere from $120 to $200 per hour.

Writesonic is a whole lot cheaper. And whereas hiring a copywriter gives you access to one individual and their talents, Writesonic is kind of like enlisting an entire ad agency to create your written content.

That’s because, with Writesonic, users get the hive mind of artificial intelligence working on creating ad copy, social media posts, product descriptions, and all the other business-based writing that a company or brand needs to amplify their message.

All Writesonic members have to do is pick their content type, whether it’s text for a web page, an advertising one-liner, a blog post, or even a paragraph describing a product or service. After including a few lines about your message, Writesonic gets to work, evaluating your project, then offering up to a dozen variants on the copy you need in a matter of seconds.

Writesonic creates punchy, lively copy because at its heart is one of the most interesting AI models in existence, utilizing the revolutionary Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3) technology. Created by artificial intelligence research laboratory OpenAI, GPT-3 studies the web, analyzes top-performing content coming from some of the world’s biggest brands, then uses what works for them to write copy made just for you and your enterprise.

That giant artificial brain also knows good writing, which means the text it creates for users sounds human, feels human, and reads like a human wrote it… even though no one did.

Writesonic is geared toward entrepreneurs, copywriters, marketers, and sales teams, to help generate leads, boost sales and put your brand at the front of everyone’s minds, all while keeping copywriting time and money well in check.

This Writesonic Starter Plan offers lifetime access and 25 credits per month for handling content creation needs. A lifetime of access to their service — a $5,340 value — is now available for only $69.99.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.