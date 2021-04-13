The French brand turns 30 and proves its continuous leadership in innovative product design

Lexon today announced that it has received 6 Red Dot Awards for its outstanding product design quality in multiple categories, setting a new company record for the number of awards won in a single competition. Sister company MyKronoz also takes home a Red Dot Award for its MyScale, a smart and design body scale with a large and intuitive color display.

Lexon’s award-winning products, from left to right: C-Pen, Mino+, Mina M, Mino T, Powersound and Oblio (Photo: Business Wire)

This announcement comes only a few weeks after Lexon’s best-selling Oblio was honored with two prestigious international prizes – a TIME Best Invention Award and a CES Innovation Award – confirming the French brand’s continued leadership in innovative product design, with a total of more than 200 awards received since its creation in 1991.

“2021 marks the 30th anniversary of Lexon, so this exceptional recognition comes at a perfect timing. We couldn’t be happier to celebrate this milestone with such paramount achievement which proves our consistent ability to create objects that combine aesthetics and function, but most importantly, that are part of our daily lives.

2021 is also synonymous with the global crisis, one that inevitably led us to adapt our business to new realities, to rethink our products portfolio and to focus even more on designing solutions that truly meet our changing environments, whether it’s for the home, the work or the new mobility.

Today, these distinctions not only celebrate our resilience, they also validate the quality of the experience we strive to bring to our customers in all circumstances,” says Boris Brault, Lexon’s CEO.

Since its acquisition by BOW Group in 2018, Lexon has experienced significant online growth and staggering expansion in the US where the brand is today listed among the most prominent retailers including Target, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Best Buy and MoMA Design Store. In the coming weeks, Lexon will pursue its international development by completing the takeover of its long-term Chinese Master License who has built the brand domestically for the past 10 years, opening more than 80 retail stores, developing online sales on JD.com and Taobao, as well as growing profitable B2B activities.

The successful integration of Lexon among BOW Group has created highly valuable synergies with sister company MyKronoz, in terms of product design, R&D capabilities, sales channels and digitalization. BOW Group has thereby proven its ability to acquire external companies within its manufacturing, selling and distribution structures to scale its business operations. Today, the Group is looking at new opportunities to further enlarge its portfolio with product offering and services, in order to become a leading 360° platform of lifestyle consumer tech.

The Lexon award-winning products include:

Oblio:

A must-have innovation for today’s world, Oblio is a sleek UV-C sanitizer that prevents the spread of harmful bacteria found on our smartphones. Using its built-in UV-C LED technology located on its front interior, Oblio can deliver a 360° disinfection by simply flipping the phone to expose each surface for a 20-minute sanitizing cycle. Oblio’s efficiency has been proven through lab testing to kill 99.9% of viruses present on the surface of smartphones, including H1N1.

Also acting as a 10W wireless charger, Oblio can fully charge a smartphone in 3 hours. Its discrete vase-like shape makes it a beautiful design item that can be proudly displayed in a home or office, encouraging a break from your screen while your phone is being fast-charged and deeply sanitized.

Compatible with all mobile phones for sanitizing function, and all Qi-enabled smartphones such as the latest iPhone & Android devices for the wireless charging function.

MSRP: 79.90 $/€

Mino T: Made for exploring, Mino T is an outdoor speaker designed with a sleek carabiner to clip to your bag or bike. Boasting an IPX4 water resistance combined with an ultra-robust finish, it is ready to follow you in all your adventures. Carefully engineered with a passive bass system, Mino T allows you to enjoy a more balanced, fuller sound on the go with up to 5h of continuous playtime. Built with a considered design in mind, this speaker is also a stand-alone modern piece that you can proudly display indoors, on its matching stand.

MSRP: 49.90 $/€

Mina M:

With its compact size, statement-making aluminum base and water-resistant casing, the Mina M is the perfect way to inspire any space, indoor and out. Mina M brings an impressive 9 LED light color range to your bedside, workspace, or patio. The color change and dimming function are all controlled by a press down feature on the top of the light. Mina M is rechargeable using any Qi-enabled wireless charging station. You can also charge Mina M by using a USB-C charging cable. The Mina M has up to 24h of battery life from a single charge, making it the perfect companion all day and night.

MSRP: 49.90 $/€

Mino+:

This mini portable Bluetooth® speaker fits in the palm of your hand to deliver an impressive 3W sound quality for up to 3 hours! Mino+ offers two charging methods: wirelessly with any Qi charging pad or via its USB-C port. When connected to your phone, you can use Mino+ to take selfies, start and stop recording videos, and answer calls using the bottom button.

Thanks to its built-in TWS technology, you can connect two Mino+ together and double the pleasure with an immersive stereo sound. Mino+ comes in 3 finishes (aluminum, chrome and glossy) and 24 colors to bring a stylish touch to your decor.

MSRP: 29.90 $/€

These four products have been designed in collaboration with Manuela Simonelli & Andrea Quaglio.

Powersound:

No connector, no cable: PowerSound is a revolutionary 2-in-1 device that combines a 5000 mAh wireless power bank with a 360° Bluetooth speaker, while charging and recharging itself entirely wirelessly. Capable of charging all Qi-enabled smartphones or earbuds, it can be recharged by setting it on top of any wireless station. Thanks to its 5W built-in Bluetooth® speaker, PowerSound allows you to enjoy an immersive sound for up to 20 hours. Easy to carry and ultra-stylish, PowerSound has a smooth design crafted from durable synthetic leather and fabric.

MSRP: 79.90 $/€

C-Pen:

The C-Pen offers a unique 2-in-1 writing and storage experience. A ballpoint pen with a 32 GB USB-C memory drive thoughtfully engineered into the pencap. 32 GB of memory means you can transfer and store up to 4000 pictures, 7000 songs, or 40 hours of video. Compatible with computers, tablets, and smartphones with a USB-C port, the C-Pen is a handy way to transfer memories or notes between all your devices. The must have accessory for the modern on-the-go person, available in 6 colors in a glossy or matt finish and working with a universal refill.

MSRP:39.90 $/€

These two products have been designed in collaboration with Alain Berteau.

About the Red Dot Award:

The Red Dot Award – Product Design, whose origins date back to 1955, appraises the best products created every year. In roughly 50 categories, manufacturers and designers can enter their innovations in the competition. According to the motto “In search of good design and innovation”, the jury evaluates the entries and only awards a Red Dot to products that win them over with their high design quality.

About Lexon:

Since its creation in 1991, Lexon has relentlessly pushed the limits and created a difference in the world of design while remaining true to its commitment to make small objects useful, beautiful, innovative and affordable. Whether in electronics, audio, travel accessories, office or leisure, Lexon has established a special relationship with creativity and partnered with the best designers around the world to create timeless collections of lifestyle products. Following its recent acquisition by BOW Group, a global player in the lifestyle and wearable consumer markets, Lexon is writing a new chapter in its history, experiencing a staggering international growth and digital expansion. Today, with 30 years of existence, more than 200 awards, collaboration with some of the most renowned designers, a retail presence in more than 90 countries across the Globe, Lexon has truly established itself as a worldly-known French design brand.

