TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 13, 2021–

Don-Key has completed a private funding round to bootstrap it’s Defi social yield farming platform. The $2.2 million was raised in the company’s first round from leading blockchain funds, including, Black Edge Capital, AU21. Genesis Block Ventures, Spark Digital, Solidity Ventures, MoonWhale, and Morningstar Ventures.

Don-Key aims to reduce the barrier for entry for both yield farmers and liquidity providers, opening the DeFi world for those two distinct groups of people that either don’t master the skills to create strategies or hold a low volume of funds in order to participate within the DEFI world.

Outsmarting Defi With Social Farming

With the yield farming craze that’s taken the DeFi world by storm over the past 12 months, the number and complexity of yield farms has soared, as have the number of blockchains that now support liquidity mining. Farming is not for the faint-hearted or tech-averse however: it’s a hazardous pursuit that calls for negotiating constantly fluctuating APYs, mitigating impermanent loss, enduring smart contract risk, and frequently entering and exiting positions.

On paper, yield farming sounds like a simple way to earn a passive income from your crypto holdings. In practice, executed in a perilous environment where a single mistake can prove costly. That is where Don.Key comes in: By utilizing the proven success of social trading, the platform maximizes the upside by making it easier for humble investors and farmers to generate consistent yield, whatever their ability level.

This will be achieved by bringing liquidity providers and yield farmers together on the Don-Key. finance platform, where gamified social trading strategies will incentivize participants to work together and reap the spoils. Don-Key will do for yield farming what social (or “copy”) trading has done for cryptocurrency trading.

Gil Shpirman, Co-Founder and CEO of Don-Key said: “We are very excited to see our vision come to life, I think that what is so special about our project is that everyone that is working on it, is also going to be a future user once we launch. That’s not something you see on every project, and I think it says a lot of what we are trying to build here.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Don-Key to bring social trading to DeFi. The growth of the DeFI industry has been breathtaking, but the experience is still difficult for many new users. Don-Key addresses this with customizable strategies and ‘copy farming’ make the decision making simpler for the common user. We look forward to developing the product and growing the feature set with them. Said Leslie T, Cofounder and Partner, GBV”

Key features will include:

Copy farming : Learn and auto-invest on the latest farming opportunities by following top farmers and browsing Don-Key’s leaderboard.

: Learn and auto-invest on the latest farming opportunities by following top farmers and browsing Don-Key’s leaderboard. Strategy Builder : Drag-n-drop interface to easily plan and optimize different farming scenarios.

: Drag-n-drop interface to easily plan and optimize different farming scenarios. Farmer reputation based on proven APY results and historical track record.

based on proven APY results and historical track record. Investor reputation will enable top participants to unlock extra levels and access the highest alpha opportunities.

will enable top participants to unlock extra levels and access the highest alpha opportunities. Tokenized rewards for top farmers and liquidity providers.

for top farmers and liquidity providers. Non-custodial pools to save substantial gas by pooling investments with other investors utilizing the same protocols.

About:

Don-key.finance started in 2020, at the beginning of the yield farming craze, with a very clear vision of bringing the simplicity of ‘copy trading’ to the complex world of DeFi Yield Farming. An initiative that came from real necessity, Don-key’s founders are DeFi enthusiasts from Israel, Cyprus, Ukraine and India with a true passion to democratize yield farming and helping crypto users around the world stay up to date with the constant evolution of the yield farming space.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005830/en/

Gil Shpirman, CEO

Gil@don-key.finance