Intellectually understanding a language…that’s one thing. Being able to speak it confidently…well, that’s often something else entirely. Using today’s app learning methods, that means you can understand how to spell a foreign word, recognize it from a list, swipe on it, or even know how to use it in a sentence.

Unfortunately, what many of those language learning apps forget is that you may actually have to use that word in a sentence one day with a real native speaker. Jumpspeak was founded on the principle that languages aren’t meant to just be understood, but instead, meant to be used and communicated.

With their Jumpspeak Language app, this innovative new language training system from Rype utilizes AI-powered speaking lessons that helps Spanish language learners start speaking confidently from day 1 without the fear of judgment or making a mistake.

That fear of being embarrassed by mistakes is universal, especially in language learning. But Jumpspeak puts learners’ feet to the fire immediately, using a modernized approach to language learning that connects with modern students.

Rather than learning esoteric words like watermelon or supermarket in the vacuum of an app, Jumpspeak centers all of its learning around teaching fun, relevant, and relatable topics you could be talking about in a casual setting. That includes stuff like making small talk at a party, ordering at a restaurant, or even asking a hot guy or girl out on a date.

Each Jumpspeak-produced, studio-shot video is a bite-sized 3 to 5 minutes. After internalizing the message, the training turns to a Spanish speaking lesson that feels like a real-life conversation with a friend, family member, or co-worker.

The app uses speech recognition technology to offer real-time feedback on your speaking accuracy, pronunciation, and fluency. The app is available for practice anytime with sessions that feel more like a quick chat with a friend than a language learning lesson.

And in case a student feels like they need a little extra practice, they can book personalized help and get real human interaction on-demand with one of Jumpsteak’s professional teachers.

Featured on Forbes, HuffPost, Digital Trends, and Gadget Flow and successfully funded by fans on Kickstarter, Jumpspeak is like having a 24/7 personal AI language coach. Regularly priced at $299, users can get Jumpspeak now at a savings of $200 for a lifetime of Spanish learning tools for only $99.99. And by spending $75 or more today without any returns, you’ll get a $10 store credit automatically added to your account in the next 14 days.

