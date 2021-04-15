Learn how your company's culture can either advance or totally sabotage your company goals.

Bizagi, one of the oldest players in the digital transformation market, recently hired Antonio Vázquez as its first chief information officer (CIO). The company hopes to improve its IT processes to take advantage of the rapidly growing RPA, process mining, and enterprise automation markets.

In business since 1989, Bizagi provides business process management integration for all of the major RPA platforms. Bizagi’s tools make it easier to model and simulate processes, define business rules, and automate business processes.

Fixing the holes

“I’m going to be that person who looks at all of the capabilities that are occurring in terms of business and all of the capabilities in terms of IT and defines the gap between them,” Vázquez told VentureBeat. He has also assembled a team of experts who will design business processes to address those gaps.

The pandemic has demonstrated the importance of business continuity and resiliency in a rapidly shifting economy. But Vázquez is concerned that the shift to remote work and rise of the hybrid workforce have dispersed teams. He believes that moving to the cloud and eliminating as many legacy systems as possible is the best way to improve resiliency.

Since Bizagi sells business architecture, Vázquez believes it’s critical to handle it in the same way internally as externally. He plans to consolidate Bizagi’s core capabilities in client and partner-facing technology into a single system and restructure the approach in terms of customer experience management.

He will also look at governance and address cloud and security implications for internal processes. “Because we are focusing on both our own movement to the cloud and our customers’ transition, it’s critical to have a robust governance plan in place to ensure a seamless migration in all aspects,” Vázquez said. Finally, the company is also aligning its current internal infrastructure to make it easier to evaluate IT performance metrics against business goals.

“The business side can’t expect IT to speak the business language and vice versa, but it’s necessary in order to compete on a grand scale,” Vázquez said.