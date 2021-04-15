Learn how your company's culture can either advance or totally sabotage your company goals.

Google Cloud announced a partnership with industrial data platform OSIsoft to make it easier for enterprises to migrate industrial workloads to the cloud.

“Ultimately, we want to enable customers to harness the power of the cloud without having to depart from their existing systems,” Google Cloud managing director Dominik Wee told VentureBeat. “Our goal is for manufacturers to be able to scale across thousands of pieces of equipment and dozens of sites with ease — and manage this via a single control pane.”

OSIsoft’s PI Integrator for Business Analytics makes it easier to pipe data streams into Google services such as Cloud Storage, BigQuery, and Pub/Sub. As part of the partnership, the companies released GCP deployment scripts for PI Core, the on-premises component moving PI runtime data to the cloud. Data from multiple sites is then consolidated and connected to Google Cloud’s Smart Data Platform for analysis.

There are multiple ways to architect and deploy a PI system. OSIsoft created best practice topologies that were designed and tested by its own deployment team to optimize PI system performance. The new deployment scripts are based on OSIsoft’s latest topologies. “Customers’ deployments of PI Core in Google Cloud are significantly simplified with these scripts,” Wee said.

OSIsoft provides core infrastructure for two-thirds of industrial Fortune 500 companies and supports over 2 billion data streams in industries as varied as energy, mining, oil and gas, utilities, pharmaceutical, facilities, and manufacturing. The company, which recently merged with United Kingdom-based industrial software vendor Aveva, builds out a special purpose control and management service for operational technology (OT), such as the pumps and motors in factories and plants.

A new era of AI

Wee said industrial enterprises are starting to move beyond the era of AI “pilot purgatory” to deliver real business value. In manufacturing, getting access to machine-level data is critical to enable AI-based decision-making. Google Cloud has been collaborating with manufacturing companies, independent software vendors, and other vendors — including Ingersoll Rand and Johnson Control — to optimize time-to-market for customers. The partnership with OSIsoft spans industries and enables the data ingestion pipeline to Google Cloud, where enterprises can apply Google’s AI solutions to deliver machine uptime and improve quality and overall equipment effectiveness.

Wee said more partnership announcements are on the horizon.

“Manufacturing is complex, and it requires deep domain expertise, particularly on the OT layer,” Wee said. “Our aim is to provide simplicity and choice.”