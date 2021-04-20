Learn how your company's culture can either advance or totally sabotage your company goals.

-Saudi Arabia and Africa are in clinical verification of Dr. Answer while discussing its adoption

Dr. Answer, an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) based diagnostics application, is expected to significantly help countries with insufficient healthcare professionals make more efficient diagnosis.

Kim Jong-jae, Director of Asan Institute for Life Sciences and Head of Korea Data and Software-driven Healthcare Consortium which develops Dr. Answer. The Dr. Answer is a suite of AI-powered precision diagnostic software that supports healthcare. The suite is comprised of 21 AI-based software programs that assist diagnosis of 8 major diseases selected in consideration of mortality, the proportion of medical costs and public interest. Medical organizations verified its stability and effectiveness in improving accuracy in diagnosis and reducing diagnosing time. Recognizing the excellence of Dr. Answer, hospitals affiliated with the Ministry of National Guard-Health Affairs of Saudi Arabia are currently conducting its clinical verification while discussing the possibility of its adoption. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Answer is a suite of AI-powered precision diagnostic software that supports healthcare. The suite is comprised of 21 AI-based software programs that assist diagnosis of 8 major diseases selected in consideration of mortality, the proportion of medical costs and public interest.

26 medical organizations developed Dr. Answer in collaboration with 22 information and communication technology companies in Korea for three years, and 38 medical organizations verified its stability and effectiveness in improving accuracy in diagnosis and reducing diagnosing time.

“Healthcare professionals at large general hospitals can easily make reference to opinions of other professionals when they involve in diagnosis and therapeutic decisions as a large number of professionals in diverse disciplines are working within the same hospitals. But a few medical professionals diagnose patients in many small hospitals or clinics where Dr. Answer can help professionals make an accurate diagnosis,” explained Kim Jong-jae, Director of Asan Institute for Life Sciences. “Dr. Answer can be usefully used in Europe, and countries with insufficient medical professionals such as Africa may achieve substantial outcomes when they use Dr. Answer,” added Kim.

Recognizing the excellence of Dr. Answer, hospitals affiliated with the Ministry of National Guard-Health Affairs of Saudi Arabia are currently conducting its clinical verification while discussing the possibility of its adoption.

