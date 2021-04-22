Learn how your company's culture can either advance or totally sabotage your company goals.

Yseop has won the Best Enterprise AI Product award, courtesy of The Technical Analyst Awards. Founded in 2008, Yseop is a pioneer in Natural Language Generation (NLG), intelligent report automation and a world-leading AI software company.

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 22, 2021–

The Technical Analyst Awards are the only awards devoted to technical analysis research, data and trading software for the institutional market. Now in its thirteenth year, the Awards are highly regarded within the financial markets, attracting participation from hundreds of banks, research houses and software companies across the globe. Award categories are assessed by an independent panel of judges, who identify the winners based on excellence.

“We are delighted to receive the recognition from these awards, which is testament to the hard work of our colleagues and best in class intelligent report automation solution – Augmented Financial Analyst,” said Emmanuel Walckenaer, CEO of Yseop.

Financial controllers and analysts spend 45% of their time interpreting and analyzing data, 48% building and writing reports, and the remaining 7% communicating and interacting with the business.

Yseop has over 50,000 users who use its no-code and AI-based Intelligent Report Automation, Augmented Financial Analyst (AFA) to save time. AFA automatically transforms complex data sets into high-quality narrative reports with actionable insights – all reliably, efficiently and at scale.

With just a few clicks, analysts can seamlessly create and automate text-based reporting from all structured financial data such as balance sheets, profit and loss, financial statements, and more. Thanks to Yseop’s solution that removes the risk of human error or any room for interpretation by providing automated written and explained reports on achieved results, companies can gain greater productivity and lower their costs.

Augmented Financial Analyst is designed for large-scale enterprise-level deployment, making it easy to generate hundreds of financial reports on demand. With an immediate and high return on investment (ROI), businesses use Yseop’s solution to solve many pain points across different departments.

ENDS

About Yseop:

Founded in 2008 and based in North and South America, and Europe, Yseop specializes in artificial intelligence (AI) and is a recognized pioneer in Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology. Yseop is rapidly expanding globally, providing enterprise-level automation solutions for some of the world’s largest companies in a variety of industries including finance (Credit Agricole, Factset, BNP Paribas), pharmaceuticals (Sanofi) and computer software company (Oracle). Yseop also partners with strategic consulting firms and system integrators including CapGemini, Accenture and LTI, who support the adoption and deployment of Yseop’s NLG solution.

With its multi award-winning Language AI technology, Yseop is revolutionizing the way analysis and reporting is done. Yseop’s powerful and user-friendly Augmented Analyst platform allows business users to seamlessly and quickly build and automate the generation of text reports from any structured data.

At Yseop, we exist to support companies through this digital transformation. We believe that our cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology allows businesses to increase the efficiency of their operations and enables people to accomplish less tedious tasks and allows them to use that saved time to do more added-value and creative work.

Find out more at https://yseop.com

Find out more about Augmented Financial Analyst here: https://www.yseop.com/solutions/augmented-financial-analyst

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005578/en/

Press contact – Lise Grant – +33 6 99 65 71 91 – lgrant@yseop.com