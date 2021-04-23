Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

The Raspberry Pi is truly one of the most powerful creation tools around, a single board microcomputer that’s actually a super-adaptable digital brain that inventive tinkerers can use to turn almost anything into a better super-intelligent version of itself. In fact, the Pi is often at the heart of several “gee whiz” tech projects that someone posts about on the web virtually every week.

Like the folks who created a Raspberry Pi-driven “Box of Hope” to automatically sanitize fabric face masks with UV light. Or the ones who freaked us out by making a Pi-fueled webcam that looks like a human eye. Or the guy who geniously used a Pi to turn a Nerf gun into a wicked Call of Duty game controller.

If you’ve ever had dreams of amping up your own electronics and robotics knowledge to pull off a project like that, then The Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle can help make it happen.

The package is enormous, packed with 15 courses and almost 40 hours of instruction that break down all the fundamentals for learning DIY electronics, core programming, and steps for bringing robot creations to life.

Even for those who have never played with a Pi before, The Complete Raspberry Pi Bootcamp course is the primer that can make it all accessible for first-timers. In addition to writing your first Pi-based app, the training even explains how to create around a Raspberry Pi, crafting a simulated Pi board as part of your current operating system for those who don’t actually have a Pi of their own.

With a baseline of Pi training, things really get interesting in the remaining coursework, with several focused on using and expanding that Pi knowledge and expertise to actually create a handful of fun Pi projects. Various courses walk learned step-by-step through making an automated smart dustbin, a GPS tracking system, and a smart security camera, among other tasks.

The collection also features an introduction to Python coding, how to use that coding in the creation of Internet of Things projects, and a full examination of ROS2, an open-source, meta-operating system for use in programming robots.

All the training in The Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle is on sale for $49.99 right now, but if you apply Mother’s Day coupon code WELOVEMOM at checkout, you can get the whole collection at an additional 20 percent off, just $39.99 while this deal lasts.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.