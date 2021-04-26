Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 26, 2021–

AireHealth, a respiratory digital health company based in the U.S., announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Kien Nguyen as Chief Executive Officer and member of the AireHealth Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Nguyen is a proven medical device and technology leader with a distinguished track record of product innovation, market development and commercialization. His career spans nearly three decades leading global teams within medical device and life sciences industries for both start-up and Fortune 500 companies, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer at Progenerative Medical. Mr. Nguyen has received multiple advanced degrees including a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University and a Doctorate in Neuroscience from the University of Colorado.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005069/en/

AireHealth CEO Kien Nguyen. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Kien is absolutely the right person to lead AireHealth as we enter this next phase of innovation and growth,” said Stacie Ruth, AireHealth co-founder and Board Director. “Kien’s ability to translate technologies into solutions with high market value and his deep commercialization expertise will accelerate the execution of AireHealth’s mission to improve the lives of millions of people living with chronic lung disease.”

AireHealth recently received 510(k) clearance for a connected nebulizer from the FDA to address the growing challenges in chronic respiratory illness that cost more than $130 billion per year and are the cause of nearly 50 deaths per 100,000 people. The portable, connected AireHealth nebulizer is part of a comprehensive digital health platform designed to track medication adherence, symptoms, and behaviors to enable earlier clinician intervention and reduce unnecessary hospitalization.

“I am honored to have been chosen by AireHealth’s board of directors to lead the company,” said Mr. Nguyen. “AireHealth is truly revolutionizing respiratory care for people living with chronic respiratory illness and their care teams. My primary focus will be to work with the board and a talented , passionate leadership team to execute on the strategy and vision to bring meaningful respiratory care innovation to market faster.”

Learn more about how AireHealth’s digital solution can support chronic care management and remote monitoring programs for healthcare providers.

About AireHealth

AireHealth is an innovative digital health company empowering and improving healthy living through affordable treatments, symptom tracking and early detection of respiratory conditions. With strong IP and clinically validated products in the pipeline, AireHealth enables more proactive care and early interventions to improve outcomes and reduce costs.

The company provides monitored drug delivery through its FDA cleared Class II portable nebulizer, designed to deliver medicine directly to a patient’s lungs where it is most effective. AireHealth’s digital platform allows for earlier detection of respiratory decline through connected devices, the MyAirHealth diary companion app, and provider portal. The result is that patients not only take a more proactive approach to managing their respiratory care but enables faster clinical intervention and fewer hospitalizations, which helps achieve the goal of improving treatment outcomes and lowering costs. For more information, please visit Aire.Health.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005069/en/

Media Contact

AireHealth

Cara Collins

cara.collins@aire.health

574-376-5528