Most organizations want to make better use of their data, but most — 70% of enterprises — lack a mature data strategy, according to a recent survey on data management and analytics in large enterprises conducted by 2nd Watch, a cloud migration and managed cloud services provider. These enterprises lack the resources, skills and the vision to be successful

Image Credit: 2nd Watch

A key finding of the 2nd Watch 2021 Data Management & Analytics study is that most organizations do not have a mature data strategy. Only 26% of survey respondents said they have any data strategy at all, and 70% don’t have what they consider to be a mature data strategy. It turns out that legacy systems and IT architecture are impeding the ability of many organizations to optimize their data, and IT can be slow to respond to the analytics needs of end users due to complex data integration and management challenges.

Nevertheless, progress is being made. 57% of survey respondents said they are using a cloud data warehouse, and 64% said their data is in the cloud. Why are they doing this? 41% said moving to the cloud has allowed them to be more agile.

“Agile data and analytics capabilities are essential to build sense-and-respond capabilities and are leading organizations to unprecedented cycles of rapid innovation to meet the new requirements,” market research firm Gartner said in its IT Roadmap for Data and Analytics. There are multiple steps in the process to becoming a data-driven organization, beginning with having a vision and strategy to establishing an operating framework and governance to “continuous intelligence” and refinement and progress, according to Gartner.

The 2nd Watch 2021 Data Management & Analytics study includes responses from over 150 cloud-focused IT professionals in companies with at least 4,000 employees.

