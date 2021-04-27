Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

If you’re running a growing business, you may think that mobile device management boils down to handing a new hire their company phone, tablet, or computer and telling them not to lose it. With so much going on, bosses may not be thinking about things like device security or productivity, especially if that boss doesn’t handle the business’s main IT responsibilities.

But true mobile device management goes a lot further. It’s more than simple onboarding or even making sure smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more are equipped with the needed security defenses and app resources.

Today, that means making sure the digital technology needs of every employee are met and everything is running at peak efficiency, even if that employee is like the millions of employees now working remotely.

That’s a lot for an already stretched manager to take on. Jamf Now is ready to fill that void, offering small- to medium-sized businesses with limited or even no IT departments the ability to set up, manage, and secure all their Apple devices quickly and safely.

With Jamf Now, users get a clean interface that makes device management functions for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV devices in your network available in one simple platform. Once your profile is constructed, managers can set up and configure a new device remotely, even without the device in hand.

Jamf Now also makes sure your network of devices is always up to speed, allowing companies to centrally deploy new apps and make sure every team member has the specific tools and apps they need.

That all happens from the Jamf Now interface, so managers can help make sure updates and changes they select can happen across devices; or, they can tackle issues on a device-by-device basis like passcode resets, activation lock bypasses, and more.

As for security, Jamf Now helps users keep devices safe with mandatory password changes, data encryption, or the ability to lock or even completely wipe a device remotely.

Right now, companies can sign on with Jamf Now and get a free account when they manage up to three Apple devices. Once you’re comfortable in all of Jamf Now’s abilities, you can expand your network by adding new Apple devices at a cost of just $2 per device per month.Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.

Prices subject to change.