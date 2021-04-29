Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

MENLO PARK, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 29, 2021–

AST Private Company Solutions, Inc. (AST PCS) and Texture Capital Inc. announce a new strategic partnership to facilitate compliant transactions in private company shares by integrating Texture’s SEC-approved Alternative Trading System with AST PCS’s Astrella® platform.

Astrella was developed by AST PCS, the Silicon Valley-based business unit of ownership data management leader AST, using transformative technology to build a new cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. The solution brings together private blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive analytics to catapult the space forward. Astrella is built with an open API ecosystem seamlessly integrating with leading providers like Texture Capital, whose blockchain technology and smart contracts streamline the current market structure for private placements.

“AST is an acknowledged leader in corporate registrar services, and Astrella is transforming the experience for private companies seeking cap table management and ownership tracking solutions,” Texture CEO Richard Johnson states. “AST PCS’s willingness to build strong partnerships with complementary solution providers like Texture is key to private companies’ ability to enjoy integrated best-in-class solutions that work seamlessly together. We are excited to announce this partnership and excited to partner with AST PCS as part of their extended private companies ecosystem.”

As the first step in this partnership, AST PCS and Texture have developed a proof-of-concept integration, allowing Astrella users to tokenize their cap table and enable compliant trading of their shares as digital securities on the Texture ATS.

AST PCS President Carine Schneider adds, “We are delighted to partner with Texture Capital to provide our clients with access to the institutional marketplace for private capital. Blockchain technology has tremendous potential to improve market structure by enhancing transparency, streamlining workflows, and automating processes. Astrella is the only cap table management provider with blockchain technology. Combined with Texture Capital’s use of blockchain, Astrella allows issuers to manage and track the ownership history of each share from the time they are issued until exit.”

About Texture Capital

Texture Capital, the institutional marketplace for private capital, is a technology-driven marketplace for institutions and issuers to more efficiently and directly participate in the private markets, seeking to improve liquidity, transparency, and access. We leverage blockchain technology and smart contracts to streamline the current market structure for private placements; supporting the primary issuance and secondary trading of digital securities. Texture Capital Inc. is a FINRA member broker-dealer operating SEC-registered ATS. Please visit https://texture.capital for more information and to stay informed of future updates.

About AST Private Company Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2019, AST PCS is an AST affiliate serving private companies worldwide. Astrella, a cloud-based SaaS solution, allows private companies to manage their ownership data, including the cap table and employee equity plans, and connect directly with related service providers to support efficient workflow and access investors, advisors and employees. Visit astrella.com.

