Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

UiPath executive Thomas Hansen joins board and Scott Sinatra as new CRO

Stellar sales team recruited across the US

Move follows recent $15m acquisition

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 29, 2021–

Dixa, the Nordic customer service innovator that has transformed the EMEA customer experience (CX) market, is continuing to strengthen its footprint in the US and its disruptive new perspective on customer experience. Dixa is backed by Notion Capital, Project A Ventures and SEED Capital, and is building on its recent $15m acquisition of Australian knowledge management platform Elevio by appointing Thomas Hansen, Chief Revenue Officer at UiPath, to its board of directors. It has also appointed Scott Sinatra as its new CRO, as well as opening a new headquarters in New York and recruiting teams across the North East, South East, Central and Western America.

Customer service is one of the largest software categories in the world, but the market continues to operate in transactional silos and compartmentalizes customer interactions into separate channels. 8 out of 10 companies use multiple solutions to deliver an “omnichannel” experience, which limits a brand’s ability to properly connect meaningfully to their customers, damaging both agent experience and consumer confidence.

Dixa’s platform tackles this by allowing consumer-facing brands to serve customers across multiple channels from a single screen including social media, chat, voice and messaging apps. The platform also uses smart routing powered by data and algorithms to allow customer queries to reach the right agents, along with relevant data and insights, in real-time. By choosing customers over tickets, the platform boasts a First Contact Resolution (FCR) rate of 75% versus the 54% industry benchmark* and is purpose built for conversational scalability.

Dixa has appointed Thomas Hansen to its board of directors. Thomas brings a wealth of global, scale and hyper-growth experiences in Enterprise software having filled senior executive roles in global companies including Carbon Black (formerly NASDAQ listed, acquired by VMware), Dropbox and Microsoft, over and beyond his current role of Chief Revenue Officer at NYSE-listed UiPath.

Dixa has also recruited a stellar team to lead its operations in the US. Scott Sinatra joins as Chief Revenue Officer having been key to scaling the employee engagement and retention platform Glint across Europe and Asia before its acquisition by LinkedIn in 2018. Fraser Aitken joins as Vice-President of Sales, while Shannon Franzen and Audrey Sullivan join the team to lead Western and Central US operations. The new team boasts an incredibly impressive track record in scaling innovative technology startups on a global basis and helping them break into and disrupt new markets.

Mads Fosselius, CEO of Dixa commented: “Our mission has always been to build a platform for companies that love their customers. The US is the most customer-centric market in the world, but it has been held back by customer interaction technology being developed in silos and not brought together at the point of interaction. However, we are seeing a huge appetite amongst US brands to move away from the siloed, ticketed model and towards a single platform approach that can help them understand their customers in a more efficient, data-driven and conversational way.

He continued: “While we have been taking over the EMEA market, we have been building a strong base of customers across the US that have realized how a platform, SaaS approach can deliver unparalleled customer service. Building out our team in the US is the next step in our journey to responding to this growing demand and ultimately winning the US market.”

The Dixa platform targets “customer-centric” brands with customer-facing agents, such as scale-ups and companies in e-commerce, transport/delivery, fintech, gaming and more. Its rapidly growing customer base currently spans over 20 countries and includes US brands like Wistea, Thule, and Jessica Alba’s Honest Baby Clothing.

Kevin Tucker, Director Customer Services Operations at Thule Group, added: “After switching to Dixa from one of the most successful players in this market, we’ve seen tremendous gains. Dixa offers all channels natively, which means we now have a clear overview of our customer conversations – all from one screen. Their phone support has been particularly advantageous, with the callback function reducing our abandonment rate by 5%. With Dixa’s smart routing, we can ensure that the right agent gets the right query at the right time. This has meant that agent skills are deployed more effectively, improving both agent experience and efficiency.”

Scott Sinatra, Dixa’s new Chief Revenue Officer, added: “The opportunity in front of Dixa in the US is enormous. Every sector needs to connect better with their customers and there is a palpable pain point in the US that brands are simply not connecting with customers in the most efficient and agile way possible. Dixa is already helping a number of US brands transform their customer relationships and I’m excited to use this new wave of investment to disrupt the market even further and tap into the clear appetite for a non-ticketed, personalized and platform-centered approach.”

ENDS

* Call Centre Helper, Industry Standards for Call Centre Metrics, June 2020

About Dixa

Since the global launch in 2018, Dixa has grown from just 12 to over 170 employees, with offices in Copenhagen, London, Kyiv, Berlin, Melbourne and New York, and plans to open an office in Amsterdam by the end of this year. Dixa doubled its revenues during 2020 and has raised more than $50 million in funding to date with backing from Notion Capital, Project A Ventures, and SEED Capital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005863/en/

Sarah Mulder

Fire on the Hill

smulder@fireoth.com

+44 7720 401466