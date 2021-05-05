Are you looking to make a change in your working life? Then you have come to the right place. Trying to get a new job can be a minefield sometimes, with so much information and roles available at any given time.

Microsoft Information Protection Engineers, also called Information Security Engineers or Information Security Analysts, help to safeguard the organization’s computer networks and systems. They plan and carry out security measures to monitor and protect sensitive data and systems from infiltration and cyber-attacks. Information Security Engineers usually work as part of a larger IT team and report directly to upper management. The successful candidate will help plan and carry out the organization’s information security strategy. They will develop a set of security standards and best practices for the organization and recommend security enhancements to management as needed. They will also develop strategies to respond to and recover from a security breach.

Udemy is looking for a (senior) manager to lead their Recommendations team. The team is focused on using machine learning approaches to serve the right learning content based on a user’s need. The team is also responsible for Udemy’s personalized recommendations system that is composed of batch (e.g., feature and machine learning pipelines), streaming (i.e., feature computation in real-time), and online (i.e., microservices to serve personalized recommendations) components. In this role, you will be responsible for leading a cross-functional agile team of data scientists, machine learning engineers, and software engineers to develop new ML products and engineering systems to provide better personalized recommendations.

A Developer Advocate for Dolby will join a creative, experienced, and high-energy organization responsible for the growth and adoption of Dolby.io APIs. To drive grass-roots attention and preference for Dolby.io, you will bring flexibility, speed, and enthusiasm to those in broader developer communities. Ideally, you’re someone who comes from a software and/or audio background, but has a drive to be on stage guiding the broader industry towards a technology you firmly believe in. You will nurture credibility with developers, startups, architects, and CTOs. You love to share projects you are passionate about with others and exhibit good judgement in identifying opportunities to do so.

Do you want to be noticed for your work? Make a difference every day? Be impactful? Work with cutting-edge technology? If so, you will fit in perfectly at CSC and especially within the Order Fulfillment Team. The world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, CSC uses technology to make businesses run smoother and smarter. As a Senior Software QA Analyst, that is what you will be doing, too. You will be responsible for Quality Assurance activities including defining, implementing, executing, and maintaining test plans, test cases, and test automation tools/scripts to ensure software is delivered with high quality. They are looking for someone with a strong background in automation and Back Office processes and workflows to collaborate with your peers to review requirement specifications to better understand the features, and efficiently design and execute applicable test cases.

Outbrain is seeking a highly motivated Data Scientist to join their BI group. If you’re eager to expand a data-driven culture and drive actionable insights to meet always-changing business needs, then they would love to meet you! As with any Outbrain employee, they’re looking for someone who is resourceful, bright, proactive, works well independently and as part of a team, and who will be passionate about what they do. For this position, they are looking for a person with exceptional analytical skills, outside-the-box thinking, and a self-learner who has proven to deliver results. They provide a casual, fast-paced culture that is built on top performance. Candidates should be energetic self-starters who can grasp the always-changing complexity of the business and technology.