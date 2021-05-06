Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

SearchUnify, a leading cognitive platform that powers enterprise search and a suite of next-gen support applications, wins a Gold and a Silver Stevie® Awards in the ‘Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service – Computer Industries’ and ‘Innovation in B2B Products & Services’ categories respectively at 2021 Asia‑Pacific Stevie® Awards.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 18 years.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Wednesday, 14 July.

More than 900 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

SearchUnify was awarded with a Gold Stevie for ‘Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service – Computer Industries’. “SearchUnify is elevating self-service and support experiences with a unified cognitive platform and a suite of next-gen support apps. Its core AI with NLP, machine learning and insights engine for analyzing user behavior and taking data-driven business decisions is great,” the jury noted. It is “one of the most holistic solutions for customer service, especially the integration to multiple existing support solutions. Great impact and outcomes,” it added.

It also bagged a Silver Award in the ‘Innovation in Business-to-Business Products & Services’ category. “SearchUnify is a great unified cognitive platform solving a fundamental problem for multiple large-scale enterprises using next-gen technologies…,” the jury remarked.

“SearchUnify has evolved from an enterprise search engine to a unified cognitive search platform that powers next-gen support applications for a future-proof support ecosystem. We aim to empower support organizations to move from reactive to proactive support leveraging AI and elevate the customer and agent experiences. A Gold and a Silver Stevie are the ultimate validation that we’re moving in the right direction,” said SearchUnify CTO Vishal Sharma.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in March and April.

“The eighth edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 14 July.”

Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the 14 July awards ceremony, and the list of Stevie Award winners, are available at http://Asia.Stevieawards.com.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a cognitive search platform for enterprises that fuels multiple applications for various industries and functions. SearchUnify was named the “youngest product” in The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search, Q2, 2019 and was honored with two Silver Stevies® at the Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service 2021 and a Silver and a Bronze at the Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service 2020. It’s been named a finalist for the “Best Technology Innovation” at The Global Contact CenterWorld Awards 2020 and the “Best New Technology Solution” at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards 2020.

