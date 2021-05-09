Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

Cogniflare last week launched an integrated data management and catalog platform that promises to simplify the management of massive amounts of data residing in various Google Cloud services.

The Kyrah for Google Cloud data management platform provides IT teams with a workflow engine that enables them to manage data residing in, for example, the Google BigQuery data warehouse, Cogniflare CTO and cofounder Ahamed Khan told VentureBeat.

The problem

When employing Google cloud services, IT organizations wind up with hundreds of projects using a mix of Google services to store data. Kyrah for Google Cloud employs the application programming interfaces (APIs) exposed by Google to help centrally manage and update all the change requests made to those services whenever a Kyrah for Google Cloud platform user makes a change, Khan said. In addition, all those changes can be tracked via an Activity Log.

As the amount of data being stored in the cloud continues to exponentially increase, organizations are approaching the point at which it becomes ungovernable, Khan added. “There’s been a data explosion,” he said. “It feels like we’re starting to lose control.”

The solution

Kahn said Kyrah for Google Cloud provides the same types of governance capabilities Microsoft added to Azure with the launch of Microsoft Purview. Cogniflare plans to add connectors that will extend Kyra’s data management reach into the various cloud services provided by Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS), Khan said. The company also plans to expand Kyra’s reach into on-premises IT environments running, for example, the Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) or the Apache Kafka event streaming platform for sharing data in near real time.

In addition, Cognitive is working to give Kyrah AI capabilities to infuse the platform with machine learning algorithms that make it easier for compliance officers to identify anomalous behavior. This will be a critical capability as compliance officers struggle to comply with privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Rule (GDPR), Kahn noted.

Cogniflare developed Kyrah to address its clients’ data management requirements. The company also makes available Spoko, a lightweight identity and access management (IDAM) platform for Google Cloud.

The cloud era

Data management in the age of the cloud has become a more pressing issue because compute capacity is now much more readily available. In an on-premises IT environment, compute and storage capacity acted as a governor on the amount of data an organization could collect and retain. Cloud services theoretically make it possible for an organization to now collect, analyze, and store massive amounts of data because the additional infrastructure resources are made available on demand within the limits of a subscription. IT organizations, however, lack the tools required to manage and secure data at that scale.

It’s not clear to what degree a full-blown data management crisis has arisen. However, the rate at which organizations are now collecting data is rapidly exceeding their ability to effectively manage that data. The challenges — and opportunity — are in developing and deploying frameworks that will bring some order to this chaos.

Google hasn’t signaled its intention to solve the data management challenge. But what any single cloud provider does to address an inherently multi-platform issue may not be all that relevant at the end of the day.