The good news is that if you’re trying to promote a brand, there are no further than a million different avenues to get your message out there. The bad news is that there are a million different avenues to get your message out there.

While all those options can feel liberating, they can also make your heart clutch in your chest. Trying to decide where to put your time and efforts, which customers you want to reach, and the methods for getting the best investment on your return isn’t easy to puzzle out with so many possibilities in front of you.

Luckily, The 2021 Ultimate Mobile App Marketing A-Z Bundle can help make some sense of it all.

The collection assembles eight courses digging into some of the most potent marketing approaches possible for turning minimal effort into a maximum reward.

Users can start crafting their battleplan with training like the Strategic Planning and Analysis for Marketing course. This step-by-step guide designed by industry experts breaks down all of your outreach to a simple well-crafted constructive marketing plan. As students check through each phase of the process, their fundamental marketing skills and knowledge grow, offering smarter, more impactful days of defining a brand vision, owning a mission statement, and ultimately deciding the paths that will lead to better sales.

Meanwhile, the other seven courses in this collection hone in on specific marketing tactics and how they can help. And just like the variety of businesses out there, that marketing attack can take just as many different forms.

If you’re a fan of the tried and true, the MailChimp Email And Text Marketing For Your Business and Brand course explains how to reach new customers and retain existing ones simply by encouraging repeat website visits via email and even text-based marketing campaigns.

For the social media believers, there are a pair of courses in engaging with audiences and developing followings via Instagram. Plus, two more pieces of training dig into the methods of finding success through both Google and Facebook ad buys.

Finally, Appstore and Reddit Marketing for Your Brand goes deep on best practices for getting your app seen in the AppStore, while Mobile App Marketing 2021: App Store Optimization (ASO) walks users through steps for tracking correct keywords, crafting impact creatives, conducting A/B testing and more to get people downloading your app.

The 2021 Ultimate Mobile App Marketing A-Z Bundle is a top-to-bottom guide to digital marketing, all at over 90 percent off its regular price. A $1,600 value, it’s on sale now for just $3.74 while this offer lasts.

