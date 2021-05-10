From food delivery services to safety apps and gaming, learn how it's now possible to enable accurate vertical location at scale in vertical environmentssuch as skyscrapers, apartment buildings, or malls.

While there is a strong demand for cloud applications and software-as-a-service, security, regulatory, and compliance requirements continue to drive demand for on-premises software. In a new Dimensional Research report, 92% of companies said on-premises software was growing. The report, sponsored by Replicated, a software delivery and management company, found that current customer demand for on-premises software was equal to that of public cloud.

While it may be popular to believe that "cloud is king" and SaaS is the best and most in-demand modern enterprise software, data shows that demand for on-premises software is equally as strong. It's the smart choice for customers operating under security, regulatory, and compliance requirements; many organizations cannot allow their customer data to be shared in multi-tenant environments. Additionally, software companies that do not currently provide an on-premises solution to customers leave money on the table and miss a significant business and competitive opportunity.

This new report from Dimensional Research, sponsored by Replicated, highlights the missed business opportunities for software vendors who are not offering an on-premises version. The report provides detailed insights around the current use, need, and challenges for on-premises software and its installation, configuration and management. This report also takes a closer look at the parallel rise in the adoption of container-based applications and the use of Kubernetes.

Perhaps the most important findings are that 92% of surveyed participants reported their on-premises software sales as growing, and that on-premises solutions are equally as popular as their public cloud alternatives. This directly counters the popular narrative that SaaS has overtaken on-premises software delivery, as security and data protection stay top of mind for enterprise software customers.

The survey from Dimensional Research includes feedback from 405 business and technology professionals at executive and manager seniority levels, representing software companies of all sizes around the world across a wide variety of different industries.

