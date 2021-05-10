Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 10, 2021–

Upswift, a leading IoT device management software company, announced today full support for the famous, AI driven, Nvidia Jetson product line – Jetson Nano, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson AGX Xavier, Jetson TX1/2 NX and Jetson TX1/2.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005646/en/

Upswift.io IoT device management platform with connected NVIDIA Jetson devices. (Photo: Upswift)

According to Upswift release note, many of today’s smart connected products providing AI, robotics, and image processing functionalities using Nvidia’s Jetson product line, are working together with Upswift IoT device management platform to maintain and manage their product fleet remotely.

The full support Upswift’s announced, enables startups and enterprises building smart IoT products to gain complete visibility that eliminates product recalls, software bugs and security concerns with an all-in-one, full-featured device management platform.

As part of the announcement, it was mentioned that it takes less than 60 seconds to connect any type of Nvidia’s Jetson based device to Upswift and begin deploying OTA updates (file system or Docker container based), control, access (by remote SSH or VNC), monitor and secure the product fleet through the platform itself.

The exciting statement joins several publications Upswift has lately announced, pointing out the different customers serving a wide range of industries using Upswift’s IoT device management platform to deliver a better solution for their end customers. The company behind Upswift cloud solution is proudly sharing the enormous growth they are experiencing thanks to new agreements with well-known US fortune 500 companies from the automotive industry sector as well to software enterprises producing IoT products in a variety of markets.

For more information on Upswift IoT device management platform, visit https://www.upswift.io/.

About Upswift:

Upswift is a scalable cloud-based solution that delivers visibility, control, OTA update and monitoring tools for IoT Linux-based devices. Our unique technology provides the first end-to-end solution in a plug & play design to eliminate the complexity of deploying and managing edge connected products at scale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005646/en/

Thomas Johnson

Upswift Media Team

contact@upswift.io