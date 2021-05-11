From food delivery services to safety apps and gaming, learn how it's now possible to enable accurate vertical location at scale in vertical environmentssuch as skyscrapers, apartment buildings, or malls.

Software company Appian this morning unveiled the latest version of its low-code automation platform. The new release introduces AI-driven intelligent document processing (IDP) and developer collaboration features, as well as enhanced DevSecOps capabilities and what Appian calls “low-code data,” a code-free approach to unifying enterprise data.

Research firm Gartner estimates the market for hyperautomation-enabling technologies will reach $596 billion in 2022, up nearly 24% from the $481.6 billion in 2020. As organizations look for ways to accelerate the digitization and structuring of data and content, technologies like document ingestion and natural language processing will remain in high demand.

Low-code data headlines the enhancements launched today. Using it, Appian customers can source data without needing to migrate and visually combine, extend, and model relationships between data. This lets them automatically optimize datasets for performance without coding or database programming.

“Appian strips away the complexities of working with the most advanced automation technologies so we can focus on making our member experience the best it can be,” Matt Richard, CIO at Laborers International Union of North America (LiUNA) and an Appian customer, said in a press release. “We were able to build our first Appian robotic process automation process in just four days, integrated with our people processes and Appian AI. Simplifying data design is going to have a huge impact for us so I am looking forward to the new release with low-code data.”

Document processing and app development

On the document processing side, Appian says its updated platform is capable of straight-through processing of large volumes of unstructured data. IDP features optical character recognition to extract data from documents without third-party software or services, and it ships alongside new low-code robotic process automation Windows actions and libraries of actions that can be downloaded directly from Appian’s marketplace.

Studies like IBM’s Global AI Adoption Index survey support the notion that enterprise deployment of automation is increasing. Adoption is being driven by both pressures and opportunities, from the pandemic to technological advances that make AI more accessible. Indeed, a third of companies told IBM that they plan to invest in automation skills and solutions over the next 12 months.

The new Appian platform release also lets organizations build and change apps and automations faster than before. Collaboration capabilities simplify the co-creation of apps while enhanced design guidance optimizes app performance, security, and testing. Meanwhile, new DevSecOps tools streamline the movement of software packages between development, test, and production environments.

Appian says the latest version of its platform will be generally available in June 2021.