From food delivery services to safety apps and gaming, learn how it's now possible to enable accurate vertical location at scale in vertical environmentssuch as skyscrapers, apartment buildings, or malls.

Enterprise software developer OpsRamp on Tuesday unveiled its spring 2021 release designed to help organizations migrate to the public cloud and better monitor and manage their hybrid IT infrastructure.

The new release delivers “self-service onboarding” for accessing the public cloud, the company said. The updated platform features controls and analytical tools that include “customizable dashboards for visualization of hybrid infrastructure performance and Prometheus metrics ingestion for using homegrown monitoring data within the OpsRamp platform.”

“CloudOps teams are shackled by legacy IT operations tools that were never designed to handle the dynamic and ephemeral nature of public cloud infrastructure,” OpsRamp VP Ciaran Byrne said in a statement.

“OpsRamp’s digital operations management platform enables faster discovery and monitoring of production workloads across multicloud environments, along with data-driven insights for managing the health and performance of a distributed infrastructure ecosystem.”

Founded in 2014, OpsRamp partners with managed service providers (MSPs) to serve enterprise IT organizations with its IT operations management (ITOM) platform. The company’s software delivers hybrid discovery and monitoring of physical, virtualized, and cloud-based IT assets ranging from on-premises hardware to hosted applications, as well as event and incident management and remediation and automation.

Rosy forecast for public cloud services in 2021

OpsRamp is banking on strong projected growth for public cloud services this year and beyond. Worldwide spending on public cloud services is expected to reach $332.3 billion in 2021, an increase of 23.1% from 2020, according to Gartner’s April forecast. Public cloud spending in 2020 was $270 billion.

Gartner had an especially rosy forecast for the infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) segment of the public cloud market, projecting 38.5% year-over-year growth to reach $82 billion in 2021. OpsRamp could also enjoy revenue growth in cloud management and security services, which Gartner projects will become a $16 billion market segment this year.

Here are the new features arriving with the OpsRamp spring 2021 release, according to the company:

Rapid onboarding. OpsRamp’s hybrid cloud wizard delivers a self-contained guide for discovering and monitoring multicloud and cloud-native infrastructure. Once IT teams provide their cloud infrastructure details, OpsRamp auto-monitoring onboards cloud resources and displays performance metrics within minutes. The platform currently supports auto-monitoring for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) cloud services, along with Kubernetes distributions such as OpenShift and K3s, as well as popular Linux distributions.

OpsRamp’s hybrid cloud wizard delivers a self-contained guide for discovering and monitoring multicloud and cloud-native infrastructure. Once IT teams provide their cloud infrastructure details, OpsRamp auto-monitoring onboards cloud resources and displays performance metrics within minutes. The platform currently supports auto-monitoring for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) cloud services, along with Kubernetes distributions such as OpenShift and K3s, as well as popular Linux distributions. Cloud-native metrics observability. Kubernetes admins can now ingest Prometheus metrics into OpsRamp for holistic visibility and faster troubleshooting across cloud-native infrastructure. The company’s pull-based mechanism for scraping Prometheus metrics across Kubernetes clusters ensures faster visualization, data federation, and long-term retention of Prometheus insights.

Kubernetes admins can now ingest Prometheus metrics into OpsRamp for holistic visibility and faster troubleshooting across cloud-native infrastructure. The company’s pull-based mechanism for scraping Prometheus metrics across Kubernetes clusters ensures faster visualization, data federation, and long-term retention of Prometheus insights. Data-driven insights for hybrid IT management. OpsRamp’s new dashboarding model allows cloud operators to visualize any data with a flexible querying framework. Dashboards 2.0 are customizable widgets powered by Prometheus Query Language (PromQL), with the ability to import/export dashboards and customize color palettes and fonts, along with out-of-the-box support for a growing number of cloud services.

OpsRamp’s new dashboarding model allows cloud operators to visualize any data with a flexible querying framework. Dashboards 2.0 are customizable widgets powered by Prometheus Query Language (PromQL), with the ability to import/export dashboards and customize color palettes and fonts, along with out-of-the-box support for a growing number of cloud services. Flexible and centralized alerting. New alert definition models offer greater flexibility for setting alerts, along with streamlined mechanisms to alert on metric data collected by OpsRamp. CloudOps teams can centrally set thresholds to generate alerts for auto-monitored resources and then use relevant insights to keep their IT services up and running.

New alert definition models offer greater flexibility for setting alerts, along with streamlined mechanisms to alert on metric data collected by OpsRamp. CloudOps teams can centrally set thresholds to generate alerts for auto-monitored resources and then use relevant insights to keep their IT services up and running. Comprehensive cloud monitoring. OpsRamp currently offers more than 160 monitoring integrations across leading public cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, and GCP. The OpsRamp spring 2021 release offers expanded coverage for Microsoft Azure, with metrics support for Blob Storage, Table Storage, File Storage, BatchAI Workspaces, BlockChain, Databox Edge, Logic Integration Service Environment, and Kusto Clusters.

OpsRamp currently offers more than 160 monitoring integrations across leading public cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, and GCP. The OpsRamp spring 2021 release offers expanded coverage for Microsoft Azure, with metrics support for Blob Storage, Table Storage, File Storage, BatchAI Workspaces, BlockChain, Databox Edge, Logic Integration Service Environment, and Kusto Clusters. Hyperconverged infrastructure monitoring. OpsRamp can not only discover and monitor Cisco HyperFlex components such as cluster nodes, hosts, datastores, and virtual machines but also ingest HyperFlex events into the OpsRamp AIOps platform for faster root cause diagnostics. The platform also supports the discovery and monitoring of physical components of Dell EMC VxRail appliances, along with ingestion of VxRail software and hardware events.