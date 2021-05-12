From food delivery services to safety apps and gaming, learn how it's now possible to enable accurate vertical location at scale in vertical environmentssuch as skyscrapers, apartment buildings, or malls.

Zenlayer, a leading global edge cloud service provider, announced the closing of its $50 million Series C financing today. The round was led by a group including Anatole Investment and Prospect Avenue Capital, and included existing investor Volcanics Venture. These investors join F&G Venture, NSFOCUS, and Forebright Capital to bring Zenlayer’s total financing to $90 million since inception.

Zenlayer will allocate the new financing toward enhancing its edge cloud technology and expanding global network coverage.

“I am excited to announce that we have successfully raised $50 million in Series C,” said Joe Zhu, Zenlayer’s Founder & CEO. “We’ll accelerate the development and adoption of our PaaS solutions, and continue to focus on emerging markets, helping our customers to capture the explosive growth of regions like Southeast Asia and South America. This capital will bring us one step closer to realizing our mission of improving digital experiences for every organization and person, anywhere in the world.”

With its unique edge cloud offerings, Zenlayer enables organizations to instantly deploy compute closer to end users and accelerate their networks to deliver the best digital experience possible. Today, Zenlayer can help organizations reach over 85% of the world’s internet population in just 25 milliseconds or less. By using Zenlayer’s PaaS solutions, organizations can achieve this without deploying any infrastructure.

Zenlayer Highlights include:

180+ PoPs, reaching 37 countries across 6 continents

1,000+ Peers, 230+ Private Lines, and 20+ Tbps of backbone

32 patents filed and granted related to SDN routing algorithm, orchestration, and edge traffic management

Recognized by the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) for Best Networking Innovation in 2019

Accelerates five of the top 10 most popular global mobile games, and three of the top 10 global social media apps

Over 40% revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2017 – 2020

No. 229 on The Financial Times list of The Fastest Growing Companies in The Americas 2021

George Yang, Chief Investment Officer, Anatole Investment: “Zenlayer is an edge cloud technologies leader uniquely positioned to accelerate digital transformation across the world. IT Infrastructure is a critical need for digital enterprises and Zenlayer has demonstrated the immense value companies gain by improving their users’ digital experience. We’re excited to help Zenlayer accelerate their rapid growth and expansion, and continue to innovate edge cloud computing to new heights.”

Ming Liao, Founding Partner, Prospect Avenue Capital: “Zenlayer has a remarkable competitive edge. Its exponential growth has made Zenlayer an ideal investment target for Prospect Avenue Capital. Zenlayer is positioned to meet the demands of emerging markets in Southeast Asia, South America, and Northern Africa with its global coverage, low latency edge cloud solutions, and strong infrastructure.”

Suyang Zhang, Managing Partner, Volcanics Venture: “We began our relationship with Zenlayer in 2019 and have observed the strength and contributions of their team and growth potential first-hand. We are excited to participate in this latest round of financing to continue Zenlayer’s mission of improving digital experiences for everyone in the world through edge cloud services, instantly.”

About Zenlayer

Zenlayer (www.zenlayer.com) offers on-demand edge cloud services in over 180 PoPs around the world, with expertise in fast-growing emerging markets like Southeast Asia, India, China, and South America. Businesses utilize Zenlayer’s global edge cloud platform to instantly improve digital experiences for their users with ultra-low latency and worldwide connectivity on demand.

About Anatole Investment

Anatole Investment Management Limited is an international investment management firm that manages long-term capital for highly sophisticated professional investors and clients globally.

About Prospect Avenue Capital

Prospect Avenue Capital is a growth equity firm with a focus on IT, financial services, technology, and AI-related sectors.

About Volcanics Venture

Volcanics Venture (www.volcanics.com) is committed to identifying, investing in, and serving the most promising companies and outstanding entrepreneurs in internet innovation, intelligent technology, and healthcare industries. Volcanics Venture brings a powerful combination of global perspective and local experience to investment management, striving to provide sustainable value-added services to portfolio companies.

About F&G Venture

F&G Venture (www.fgventure.com/en/index.jsp) is a venture capital fund focused on companies with exponential growth in IT industries, such as IT infrastructure, cloud computing, IoT, SaaS, big data, etc. It also targets high-end manufacturing businesses, including intelligence devices, robots, and drones.

About Forebright Capital

Forebright Capital (www.forebrightcapital.com) is a differentiated institutional-quality multi-stage growth equity fund manager investing in selected sectors including advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and business services. It is committed to partnering with visionary business leaders, providing value added services, and contributing to the long-term growth of outstanding enterprises.

About NSFOCUS

NSFOCUS (www.nsfocus.com) is a network and cyber security provider for telecom carriers, BFSI, enterprises, healthcare, retail, as well as government agencies. It has a proven track record of protecting over 20% of the Fortune 500 companies, including four of the five largest banks, and six of the world’s top ten telecommunications companies.

