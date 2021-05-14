Yes, the major public clouds offer a lot. But what you may not know are the limitations, and how open clouds make the difference.

Footsteps. Horror movie heroines hear them creeping up from out the blackness behind them. Receivers hear them after catching a pass, knowing defenders are zeroing in. And footsteps are likely what cloud giant and perennial no. 1 service provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) have been hearing for some time.

That’s because Microsoft Azure has been not-so-quietly sneaking up behind AWS for quite a while now. After a third straight quarter of growth of over 50 percent, Azure now holds 19 percent of the global cloud services market, trailing only AWS’s 32 percent share.

Azure’s share was at 17 percent a year prior in 2020, and 16 percent in 2019. Now, they’re making noisier strides toward owning bigger slices of the cloud services pie — and with the training in The Complete 2021 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle, IT pros can get up to speed on why Azure has been such a hot growth area in recent years.

The collection includes 10 courses with over 50 hours of training in all things Azure, including everything a company or a company’s IT head needs to know about outboarding, securing, growing, and customizing a network of any size to the Azure platform.

As led by top-rated instructors like Scott Duffy and Manuj Aggarwal, learners get trained up in the Azure basics, moving from first-time novice users all the way up to learned experts in all of Azure’s features. It starts with the fundamentals of Azure administration, including managing subscriptions, accounts, and Azure policies, implementing Azure storage, deploying Azure virtual machines, securing identities, and more.

With the basics firmly in hand, further courses go beyond maintenance to actually address problems and building your own solutions via all of Azure’s built-in abilities. All the training is here to explore various problems, craft unique solutions, build a customized Azure app, scale up Azure operations, and everything else an Azure network admin has to understand.

Once all the coursework is done, students will also be ready to sit for and pass five different Microsoft Azure certification exams, which stand out on any IT pro’s resume as sound verification of the cloud skills.

Valued at nearly $2,000, the training in The Complete 2021 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle is now available for about $4 per course at only $39.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.