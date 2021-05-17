Yes, the major public clouds offer a lot. But what you may not know are the limitations, and how open clouds make the difference.

Today’s customer expectations can be tricky to deliver on. More and more, consumers want – and expect – personalization or tailored experiences designed with their preferences in mind. They also want to protect their privacy and prefer to be in control of the types of data that websites, apps, and the like collect about them. Not to mention the increase in privacy regulations from the federal level down to major players in data collection.

The silver lining, though, is that today’s customer actually prefers to tell you what they want, serving up even deeper data than some of the usual info that has become a marketing practice to collect. In fact, 89 percent of consumers want to connect with brands using messaging. Armed with the right tool to scale your conversation capabilities, this method – called conversational marketing automation – can boost lead acquisition, increase sales, and enhance the customer experience (and thus, brand loyalty).

How chatbots enable conversational marketing

Spectrm, a leading conversational marketing platform, is replete with case studies showing the success that brands can achieve with chatbots. It makes sense: On one hand, customers get their personalized replies in a timely manner that matches their on-demand expectations; on the other hand, brands reap the unique benefit of having data handed directly to them. A profit-making solution needs to cater to the customer but also facilitate that data loop so marketers can learn more about user intent and gain a deeper understanding of what their customers want (and don’t want, for that matter).

Better automation heeds better results

Of course, AI-powered chatbots have been around for a while, but it’s quite another thing to have a conversational user experience. With Spectrm, brands can actually design that experience, choosing how chatbots address different types of questions (from FAQs to personalized product recommendations). What’s more, these chatbots are proactive: they can start conversations earlier in the marketing funnel, instead of simply reacting when a customer has a query. Finally, one of the best ways to enhance customer relationships is by providing replies at customers’ preferred times in moments of high intent, whenever that may be, which is made easy with automation.

Socialize on Facebook Messenger

On that note, one of the best channels for chatbot success is Facebook Messenger. With only 8 percent of brands taking advantage of Messenger as a growth channel, smart marketers will jump on this opportunity to engage new and existing customers on a platform they’re already comfortable on. Engaging on Messenger isn’t just a nice-to-have, either. First-party data personalization is paramount in a digital landscape where Google Chrome (which accounts for 60 percent of the browser market share) is doing away with cookies. Plus, Apple’s iOS 14 is already on 75 percent of Apple devices, which gives users more control over their data and privacy.

Slide into Instagram DMs

Instagram is another channel customers are spending tons of time on, and they want to chat with your brand there, too. It’s where customers discover new products, learn more by asking questions, and connect with brands, influencers and friends. Over 200 million users visit a business profile at least once a day, which underscores the urgency for automating your company profile’s direct messages. Even the most successful social media strategy can’t tap into the first-party data opportunity that a chatbot can. By automating your Instagram DMs, you’re engaging customers at their highest intent moment, with helpful and highly personalized experiences that drive sales.

Data straight from the source

The majority of marketers already agree that first-party data is the key to understanding consumer demand and generating continuous growth.