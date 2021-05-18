Yes, the major public clouds offer a lot. But what you may not know are the limitations, and how open clouds make the difference.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

There’s a real sense of positivity in the air this week, isn’t there? Probably to do with the slow return to normal all over the world. You know what else could put a pep in your step? A new, and really exciting job!

As the world returns to a pre-covid like state, companies are back on their feet, hiring and expanding. So, if you are on the hunt for a new role, now is the time to start the search. This week, we’ve compiled a list of a few really great jobs that are open right now.

As a Senior Product Marketing Manager at Palo Alto Networks, you will play a key role in planning and executing the product marketing strategy for our FWaaS offering. You will drive positioning, messaging, content creation, and sales enablement for the product line that you are responsible for. You will work closely with stakeholders from product management, sales, field marketing, and technology partners to develop and execute your strategy. The successful candidate will establish the unique value proposition and messaging for your product line, with a clear understanding of the target markets and buyer personas.

Reporting to the VP of Product & Experience, 2020 On-site is looking for someone ready to take the next step in their career and join them in a newly created Digital Marketing Manager role. Your mission is to ensure everyone knows about the company through exceptional branding, storytelling, content curation, and data-driven campaigns. You will own all aspects of marketing with the ability to sync the different facets, achieving engagement and growth targets. You will be a team of one and the bridge between strategy and execution. You will focus on awareness generation as you expand the marketing function, spearheading and executing creative B2B marketing campaigns aimed at clients and prospects.

The Executive Director, Program Management — Service Products will manage and lead new solution development and launch programs for the Johnson Controls Global Services team. Included in the service products portfolio are products and services aligned with digital services and solutions. Working alongside Global Services, Global Products, and Region marketing, sales, engineering, finance, manufacturing facilities/partners, and product management, the Program Manager will lead program teams throughout the solution development process ensuring each function manages their deliverables in order to meet the program schedule and budget. The Program Manager will also represent Global Services at regular accountability and cadence meetings and will be responsible for clearly and concisely presenting the status of all open projects to groups of stakeholders.

CSC is looking for a Senior Technical Project Manager to join their growing company. The primary purpose of the Senior Technical Project Manager role is to lead, oversee and ensure the successful delivery and management of single or multiple projects within scope, quality, time and cost constraints that may be clearly defined or may require dynamic change management in order to deliver business value. Additionally, candidates should bring a passion for project management, relentless customer focus, and a zeal for successfully delivering complex projects that drive business value.

As a Technical Writer for Dolby.io, you will join a creative, experienced, and high-energy organization responsible for the growth and adoption of self-service Media Processing APIs. You’ll need knowledge of web and mobile application development with good technical writing skills to help make code samples clear and understandable. They are looking for a self-starter who can work well in a startup within an organization to bring flexibility, speed, and quality to their documentation. Experience and a passion for audio, video, or music production software and techniques will set you up for success. If you are eager to learn, develop, and teach others, and like to be challenged, this is the perfect opportunity for you to help define this exciting new area for Dolby.