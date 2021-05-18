Yes, the major public clouds offer a lot. But what you may not know are the limitations, and how open clouds make the difference.

In an effort to help enterprises scale their data science and AI efforts, IBM today announced that the Python distribution platform Anaconda is now available for IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE customers.

IBM VP Barry Baker wrote in a blog post that the company believes the move will promote more open source AI capabilities by helping data scientists improve their record systems. Anaconda should also help create a more consistent experience for enterprises using a hybrid cloud strategy, he said.

By pairing Anaconda with IBM Z and LinuxONE platforms, Baker said data scientists can improve security while still having a choice in AI frameworks.

The move is a timely one, according to a study IBM commission from Morning Consult. In the report, 90% of respondents said they wanted to be able to build and run AI where their data already resides. IBM Z and LinuxONE are built to do just that while reducing latency.