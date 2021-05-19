Yes, the major public clouds offer a lot. But what you may not know are the limitations, and how open clouds make the difference.

Businesses face many challenges with digital transformation, but 43% of digital and IT leaders said the core barrier to digital transformation is a lack of skilled resources, according to the State of Low-Code/No-Code 2021 Report from Creatio, a provider of low-code platform for customer relationship management and process management. Creatio said low-code/no-code technology can bridge the talent gap.

Image Credit: Creatio

Coming out of the COVID pandemic, digital transformation/acceleration is something that has risen to the top of the priority list for companies of all sizes and across all industries. Yet, for all the talk about digital transformation, companies are finding it a challenge to execute as so much of it depends on traditional IT and software/application development (IT resources, developers, data scientists — talent in high demand and low supply).

Underpinned by a survey of 1,000+ IT, digital, and business leaders within Creatio’s global network, Creatio’s State of Low-Code/No-Code 2021 Report uncovers the challenges of digital transformation facing businesses and the role low-code/no-code technology can play to accelerate automation and bridge the ever-widening IT talent gap.

Image Credit: Creatio

The report shows that 43% of respondents say that lack of skilled resources is the core barrier to digital transformation. With 95% of respondents saying they plan to continue their digital transformation initiatives in progress in 2021, the lack of skilled resources is a growing problem. Of these digital and IT leaders, there is support for the adoption of low-code/no-code technology to bridge this gap and empower business users without coding skills to automate processes and build/customize applications.

While momentum for low-code/no-code is growing, the solution finds itself faced with challenges of its own. Surprisingly, currently, only 6% of low-code development is done by business users without any IT involvement and 60% claim a lack of experience with low-code platforms is the biggest obstacle in low-code adoption. This signals significant room for better training and opportunity to further flatten the traditional IT hierarchy where IT plays a role in governance, but users of low-code platforms are empowered to make/implement business process decisions on their own without layers of management approvals and requests getting bottlenecked in IT backlogs for months.

