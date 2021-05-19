Yes, the major public clouds offer a lot. But what you may not know are the limitations, and how open clouds make the difference.

Fund to focus on disruptive medical technologies with the potential to transform patient outcomes

E-merge Capital Partners (E-merge) today announced the first closing of investments in its venture fund (E-merge Fund I) focused on early-stage medical device companies and technologies.

The E-merge team brings decades of medical device and venture investing experience, as well as diverse entrepreneurial backgrounds, to the new venture. The firm will be led by Managing Partners Brad Klos and John M. Xitco, and Venture Partners Randy Werneth and Rob Abrams.

“Over the past few years, the MedTech industry has experienced significant growth and we see great opportunity to fund and support startups and introduce disruptive technologies to the marketplace,” said Brad Klos, Managing Partner of E-Merge Capital Partners. “We have assembled a dedicated team of industry experts, physicians and seasoned investors to identify solutions that will deliver the best outcomes for patients and our portfolio companies.”

The fund is focused primarily on class II medical devices in the cardiovascular and orthopedic spaces, but will consider investments in unique class I and class III devices or in medical specialties outside of cardiovascular and orthopedics where technologies meet the firm’s stringent de-risking criteria. E-merge’s collaboration with discovery engine Evolve MedTech Venture Studio offers a team of experienced engineers to provide disciplined development and design for manufacturing principles to medical device technologies.

“We’re excited about the future of E-merge and its potential to provide investors access to promising medtech startups disrupting the healthcare industry” said John M. Xitco, Managing Partner of E-Merge Capital Partners. “We look forward to syndication with other likeminded venture funds to accelerate the development cycle of pioneering solutions.”

Based on the significant investment interest received to date, the E-merge Fund I is currently expected to complete its capital raise in Q3, 2021.

About E-merge Capital Partners

E-merge Capital Partners is a venture capital firm committed to helping entrepreneurs build the next generation of medical device products and companies. The firm’s emphasis is on companies that are discovering and developing novel medical devices and technologies. E-merge has built a team with solid investment, operating and product development expertise that enables a hands-on approach to building companies. For more information, please visit www.e-mergecapital.com.

