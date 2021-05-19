Yes, the major public clouds offer a lot. But what you may not know are the limitations, and how open clouds make the difference.

ZoomInfo, the subscription-based B2B intelligence platform that offers access to valuable business contact data, has announced a partnership with data warehousing giant Snowflake.

Founded in 2000, ZoomInfo organizes and validates a vast swathe of data gleaned from different sources to help sales and marketing professionals identify and target qualified contacts based on company size, location, industry, and other factors. Recruitment personnel may also use the platform to identify promising candidates for a role.

Snowflake, for its part, is a data storage and analytics platform major enterprises use to query their pools of data and spot trends and patterns.

Integration

ZoomInfo will now join Snowflake’s data marketplace, making it easier for Snowflake customers to leverage ZoomInfo’s business contact data as part of their existing technology stacks. According to ZoomInfo founder and CEO Henry Schuck, this means Snowflake users will be able to “solve complex business problems,” such as sales territory planning, figuring out addressable markets, and buyer propensity modeling.

It’s worth noting that one of ZoomInfo’s key selling points is that it constantly tracks changes within companies, so sales or recruitment professionals can be certain the information ZoomInfo surfaces is up to date. That could be a big deal for Snowflake customers, which include Dropbox, Adobe, Emirates, DocuSign, HP, and more.

This partnership comes less than a year after ZoomInfo and Snowflake became publicly traded companies, with current market capitalizations of $16 billion and $63 billion, respectively.