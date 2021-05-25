Yes, the major public clouds offer a lot. But what you may not know are the limitations, and how open clouds make the difference.

Are you on the hunt for a new and exciting role? We’ve noticed a huge increase in the amount of jobs being posted to our job board lately (which makes a lot of sense considering that the world is slowly returning to normal). Anyway, we wanted to share some of these jobs with you, in the hopes that your dream gig might just be a couple of clicks away.

You will be engaged in the design and development of new products, manufacturing methods, processes, tooling, and jigs for Zwift. The candidate will work with a global cross-functional team to meet aggressive performance, cost, and schedule goals for a wide variety of products.

This opportunity is for you if you are passionate about creating new products and you find it exciting to develop new production methods. You are the go-to person for manufacturing problem-solving and you thrive in mission critical challenging situations where failure is never an option. Your design thinking is a blend of Engineering, Quality, and Operations; you are an Excel power user able to quickly model and accurately construct tools with minimal inputs, you can design mechanical systems and components and are comfortable soliciting feedback throughout the process.

In this position, you will perform design work for large and complex data solutions and the interfaces between them. Position will drive adherence to standards, processes, and policies and create architecture documentation for the entire data engineering team, working effectively across various data verticals.

This position will also lead and centralize the company’s efforts to drive Operational Excellence. This includes owning the roadmap for quality operation and OE items with a timeline and progress tracking across the entire data engineering org.

FanDuel is looking for someone with strong database knowledge in data warehouse concepts like ETL pipeline, modeling, maintenance, configuration, programming, troubleshooting, debugging, query optimization, and testing. The ideal candidate will also have strong skills in solving complex data challenges and presenting with a short and long-term solution that can be followed.

As an Android developer at Udemy, you’ll be responsible for building native apps for students and instructors that will be used in every country on earth. Towards this goal, you will work in close collaboration with product owners, designers, user researchers, and other development teams at Udemy. The most important goal is improving lives through learning, whether it’s mastering a computer language or learning power chords on a guitar.

The role will involve developing, testing, documenting, and releasing full-stack, end-to-end features for Udemy’s Android application that supports over 40 million students worldwide and more than 130,000 courses. The ideal candidate will have 3+ years of professional software development experience, working primarily on Android in Kotlin. They will have good knowledge of object-oriented design and computer science fundamentals (data structures, algorithms).

Avande is looking for an experienced IAM Security Engineer to join their growing team.

The ideal candidate recognizes cyber security as the management of cyber risk associated with people, process, technology, and data. You understand the risks businesses face and how to use the Microsoft Ecosystem to design “Zero Trust – Identity and Data Centric” solutions that will mitigate these risks and ensure compliance. You’re an astute advisor on Security Transformation, Security Strategy, and Security Operations (SOC). As a Cyber Security Manager, you can effectively lead technical and non-technical teams.

You’re passionate about understanding or discovering security vulnerabilities and aspire to be the “Trusted Advisor.” You know all about identifying, providing, and validating security requirements of IT solutions, and you’ve done this in a consulting environment. You’re a skilled communicator who can effectively articulate cyber security risks to technical and non-technical audiences.

This position will require you to use your technical expertise to study the Klaviyo cyber footprint, find potential risk, verify risks, and work with engineering teams to remediate those risks. You will respond to security alerts, triage, and build automations around response.

The ideal candidate will be an offensive cyber security professional first, the desire to break applications and gain access to restricted data and computing resources is a driving force for all things you do. You will also have a sense of responsibility to protect the company by working with security alerts and working on security tickets as an analyst. You will have a proven track record of compromising AWS resources, an understanding of AWS technologies used to secure environments and weaknesses these technologies introduce to an environment.