LinkedIn has launched a handful of new features and tools aimed at helping marketers target the right audience with their content, as well as analytics to measure impact.

First up, the Microsoft-owned company has introduced a new “boost” button that quickly transforms an organic post into a paid ad — this could help give a post that’s already performing well additional exposure, for example.

It was already possible to transition an organic post into a paid ad, but it required using LinkedIn’s campaign manager tool and entailed significantly more steps and expertise. The boost button, on the other hand, can be used by anyone directly from their company’s LinkedIn page.

Elsewhere, LinkedIn is also rolling out a new ad format specifically aimed at the burgeoning virtual events space. Even in a post-pandemic world, virtual events are expected to remain a core component of companies’ community engagement. With Event Ads, LinkedIn is looking to help marketers promote and measure all their events.

While it was already possible to promote events through other LinkedIn ad formats, none of those options could really be optimized in a way that was suitable for events. The new format allows companies to drive registrations by putting key information such as date, time, “location,” and how to join front and center. It also reveals whether any of your mutual LinkedIn connections are already signed up to attend the event.

LinkedIn didn’t previously show anything in the way of event analytics, but it will soon divulge a range of metrics, such as how many users clicked on an ad and then registered, as well as attendee metrics over time, top audience demographics, post engagement, and more.

LinkedIn has supported livestreams for events since 2019, which has allowed admins to use approved third-party broadcast tools such as Restream or Streamyard. Soon admins will be able to use any third-party tool that supports RTMP streams, which opens things up substantially to include the likes of Zoom, WebEx, and OBS.

Finally, LinkedIn revealed today that it’s releasing page analytics for the LinkedIn mobile app, including all the visitor, follower, and content insight data currently available through the main web incarnation.

All of this highlights why Microsoft shelled out more than $26 billion to acquire LinkedIn five years ago — the professional social network holds the key to an arsenal of valuable data.

These latest product upgrades follow a slew of other launches over the past few months, including a new analytics platform for sales teams that provides real-time data on business opportunities. The company also introduced an account mapping feature that helps teams visualize all the key stakeholders in a customer account to spot gaps and identify the right people to contact.