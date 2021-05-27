Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Have you been thinking about making a change lately? We don’t blame you! Having spent almost 18 months in some form of lockdown, it feels like now is the right time to change things up. That might mean you’re going to dye your hair, or maybe get a shiny new car. It might also mean getting a new and exciting job (which is why we’re here). If you are on the hunt for a new gig, then you have come to the right place. We’ve identified some of the best roles available in the U.S. right now, for you to have a gawk at.

The dtx company is a team of large company executives, college students, startup founders, and more. They are focused on building a powerfully diverse workforce, not just because it is the right thing to do but because it expands the power of the team exponentially. They’re on the hunt for a tech lead who has a strong education in CS, Mathematics or a similar field, along with experience owning and operating systems end-to-end.

The ideal candidate has a relentless product-mindset that drives them not only to contribute to engineering execution, but to plan, design, implement, and improve new and existing features to perfect the user experience. They will help drive prioritization, engineering goals, and code reviews without sacrificing their own technical contributions.

To be successful in this role, you must have strong experience relating to doing business with enterprise-level customers, sales planning with analytical acumen, strategic thinking, and the ability to develop strong partnerships with sales management and cross-functional teams. You will project, manage, and lead projects which will help grow enterprise business and better enable sales teams to do business on the company’s behalf.

You will own and maintain various operations cadence, forecasting, and business reviews, as well as monitoring and improving overall pulse of the enterprise business through sales tools, processes, and metrics; empower decision-making, drive strategic initiatives, measure performance, and enable the enterprise sales teams to focus on execution with accuracy.

As a Web Systems Engineer you will be architecting, implementing and supporting various applications, servers, environments, and related services. Someone who is experienced with installing and upgrading Web environments consisting of Tomcat and WebLogic will be successful in this role.

The successful candidate will be responsible for automating repetitive tasks using Ansible and Jenkins, and implementing, managing, installing and upgrading Web environments consisting of: Oracle WebLogic, Microsoft IIS, Tomcat, F5, SonicMQ, and other related software both commercial and open source. You will be working closely with developers for process improvements, recommendations, and alternatives to current state applications.

Array Marketing is looking to hire a Mechanical Technician based out of their head office in the Toronto area. In this role, you will work under minimal supervision, and confidently perform the functions necessary to maintain, troubleshoot, set-up, plan, install and rebuild production and associated equipment.

You will correctly diagnose a mechanical, electrical, hydraulic or Pneumatic problem and expedite its repair, while also carrying out and planning preventative maintenance, breakdown/corrective maintenance and escalate as necessary. The ideal candidate will have 2 to 5 years Millwright / Electromechanical experience preferably in a manufacturing environment, along with a College diploma in a technical program preferably electromechanical technician, industrial maintenance mechanic.

Klaviyo is looking for a Marketing Engineer that will bring deep technical expertise, creative problem-solving, and ownership to the businesses marketing-side tech stack. You’ll contribute to and work with the small but mighty marketing engineering team and challenge what’s possible in website experience.

Marketing Engineers are expected to bring to Klaviyo subject matter expertise and demonstrate adaptability by continuing to acquire and master new skills, level up all those around them, and research and prototype new technologies and solutions to help scale. You’ll contribute to and collaborate with other engineering teams across the organization.

Now folks, let’s get applying!