Intel announced two new additions to the lineup of 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors for thin-and-light laptops.

These new processors, combined with Intel’s co-engineering work with independent software vendors (ISVs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), continue the company’s push to make processors for thin-and-light Windows laptops. Intel made the announcement at the virtual Computex 2021 event in Taiwan, where electronics companies are showing off their newest products.

Intel also introduced its first 5G product for the next generation of PC experiences, Intel 5G Solution 5000, following the previously announced collaboration with MediaTek and Fibocom.

Momentum building

Acer, Asus, and HP are among the first PC makers expected to enable modern connected laptops with the Intel 5G Solution 5000 based on 11th Gen Intel Core U- and H-series processors this year. The momentum will continue in 2022, with over 30 designs expected.

Chris Walker, general manager of mobility client platforms, said in a statement that the new processors will be combined with the latest Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, boosting performance and connectivity for road warriors who need the speed of 5G networking.

Image Credit: Intel

Working from home is pushing enterprises and consumers to adopt better computing solutions, and 5G can either be a good backup or a replacement for home bandwidth solutions.

With the addition of the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7 processors, the 11th Gen Intel Core processor family will deliver more results when it comes to real-world productivity, collaboration, creation, gaming, and entertainment on thin-and-light laptops. The chips can deliver up to 5GHz performance and offer up to 8 times better application performance on tasks such as converting videos and transcoding.

Intel showed demos of the Xe-based laptops running games like Valheim up to 2.7 times faster than with the competing AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor. Intel said more than 60 laptops based on the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7 will arrive by the holiday season.

What to expect

This summer, new laptops are coming from Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and MSI. And nearly 250 designs powered by 11th Gen Intel Core U-series processors are expected by this holiday season.

Earlier this year, Intel delivered new Wi-Fi 6E chips that will help deliver faster wireless internet on laptops using the new 6GHz bands (where available). Intel is also offering Intel Evo platform-verified laptop designs that are co-engineered for responsiveness, long battery life, instant wake, and good connectivity.

More than 85 Intel Evo designs have launched from top computer makers to date, and Intel expects to verify more than 100 designs from over 15 computer makers by the end of this year. The company has partnered with more than 150 ecosystem partners to create a deeper level of premium mobile computing, with plans to invest more than $50 million in Intel Evo ecosystem innovation this year.

For 5G, Intel has introduced its first 5G M.2 solution with worldwide carrier certification. The Intel 5G Solution 5000 claims nearly fivefold speed increases over Intel Gigabit LTE from anywhere. Intel partnered with MediaTek on product definition, development, certification, and support of 5G modem solutions for the next generation of PC experiences and Fibocom to supply 5G M.2 solutions (FM350-GLTM).