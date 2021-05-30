Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Tech stacks aren’t built to support today’s — or tomorrow’s — enterprise employees’ needs. In a new survey commissioned by Templafy, a content enablement platform, 35% of employees switch between multiple applications at least 3-4 times per hour, interrupting their workflow, impacting efficiency, and leaving over a quarter (28%) of them exhausted.

Image Credit: Templafy

If you felt your company suddenly had an influx of new tools meant to make you and your teammates more productive, but you felt less efficient than ever, Templafy’s research may explain why.

In the wake of 2020, a quickly shifting work landscape forced companies to go beyond the future of work rhetoric and actually implement long-talked-about strategies. But for many tech companies, a new frontier lies ahead – a hybrid work structure – and enterprises’ ability to actually accomplish this successfully hinges on creating a unified, less chaotic software experience that helps businesses run better. This means a more integrated technology experience that can support efficient, high-value work output.

The more productivity tools a workforce has, the more “app-chaos” they’re facing. There are too many options to go about getting work done, and it’s leading to a pattern of procrastination, where the decision of how to actually do your work becomes as much of a task as actually getting it done. A quarter of respondents noted that the number of tools they use to do their work decreases the amount of work they can complete on any given day.

This is leading to a paradox for businesses: yes, they’re digitally transformed, but disconnectedly so. If we want businesses to be set up for success in this new hybrid, remote and in-person, normal, organizations’ software needs to enable this success. And that lies in an integrated tech stack: respondents said that software that’s integrated into daily workflows (75%) and more user-friendly and intuitive (73%) is what would help them deliver more high value work.

A national online survey of adult full-time employees who work in companies of 100 employees or more, was conducted by Propeller Insights between March 26th and March 27th, 2021. Respondents opted into an online database, from there, they were targeted based on demographics. To further confirm qualifications, respondents were asked to verify their information in the survey itself, self-identifying qualifications, with the maximum margin of sampling error was +/- 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

Read Templafy’s full Business Enablement Report.