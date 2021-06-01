Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

From graphic design work and video editing to web development and premium photography, there’s no digital hub that covers all the bases in one place like the Adobe Creative Cloud. This collection of nearly two dozen different digital creation apps has been the gold standard among creative leaders for years — and if it’s not part of your digital skill set, it certainly should be.

Of course, it’s intimidating to try to dive into an environment that vast for the first time. Whether you’ve played around with Photoshop or Illustrator before or you’re just trying it out fresh, the training in The 2021 Complete All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle walks students through all the big guns and sneaky powerful lifesavers found in the Adobe CC for completing virtually any digital project.

Over these 12 courses covering more than 80 hours of material, learners will be introduced to almost a dozen different apps in the Adobe CC Suite, each tailored to handle all manner of artistic creation online.

Everyone knows Photoshop, but with Adobe Photoshop CC: Complete Beginner To Advanced Training, students get inside this industry-leading app, including everything from image adjustments to masking layers to creating brilliant pictures for both printing and digital needs.

Meanwhile, Adobe Lightroom CC: Landscape Photography Master Class 2021 guides training in taking pictures of rolling hills and sweeping dunes with image manipulation tricks that can occasionally even outpace Photoshop.

Images are one thing, but graphic design is a whole separate arena, so courses in using Illustrator and Adobe XD explore that realm, including training in branding with Logo Design Mastery In Adobe Illustrator. Meanwhile, The Complete 2021 Adobe XD UI UX Design Essentials Course and other courses unlock the tricks of web design with training in producing both practical and effective user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) designs.

But what’s digital content with a firm understanding of video production? Complete Adobe Premiere Pro CC Course – Beginner to Advanced 2021 and Adobe After Effects 2021: The Beginner’s Guide will help users get a handle on basic video editing as well as crafting brilliant special effects for your videos using After Effects.

And there’s also training in two of the newest stars in the Adobe CC constellation as coursework in Adobe Premiere Rush and Spark explore editing top-notch video on your phone, then creating eye-catching visuals in Spark specifically tailored for social media channels.

The sprawling 2021 Complete All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle includes $2,400 worth of intensive digital content training — and right now, it’s available at an ungodly low price for the next few days. As part of the VentureBeat Memorial Day Sale, this collection is available now for just $20, under $1.50 per course if you lock in the savings before the deal ends on June 2.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.