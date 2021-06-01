Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Waylay IO is delighted to announce the inaugural Unicon conference. Unicon will be a virtual event, held on the 23/06/2021. Our aim is to put founders and innovators at the center of the debate, our themes and topics are aimed to assist innovators to effectively build and create great companies.

From multinationals to emergent startups, companies are developing and deploying digital services at an unmatched pace. Low Code Automation is redefining the digital innovation process to such an extent that the companies of the future will be built almost exclusively on the principles of Enterprise application automation everywhere. Globally, we are at the beginning of a radical shift to a Severless automation centric world which will be a boon for everyone that jumps on board early.

Unicon will highlight these opportunities and put the creators at the center of the discussion.

We are bringing expert entrepreneurs, developers & investors together to explore and plan for the global scale opportunities of Serverless low code automation. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed everything, Unicon is your forum for shaping what comes next!

‘We are delighted to host our first virtual summit, Unicon, we believe that the combination of topics and high caliber speakers will help shape the low code automation industry debate. Reaching out, engaging the community and allowing the community to contribute to the debate is crucial. We intend to host more events like Unicon in the coming months’ (Leonard Donnelly, CEO, Waylay)

What will the event cover?

Unicon will debate questions such as, what will the companies of 2025 look like? Are we moving to a world of Total Automation? How will this impact our society? Is Low Code/No Code tech the future of automation? Where do we draw the line between simplicity and eventual complexity with this new cloud paradigm? Is open source the saviour of multi-cloud strategy?

Who will speak?

The most influential players in the automation community together with top Investors, Serverless Heroes, Low Code influencers and leading tech entrepreneurs including: Andy Boyd, Founder of Bramalea Partners, Jacob Smith, Co-Founder of Packet, Alex Ellis, Founder of OpenFaas, Michael Hausenblas, Principal Open Source Technologist AWS, and many more.

Why Attend? This is a connector event, access to great speakers,attendees, insights and invaluable expertise from entrepreneurial to technical solution innovators.

How to Register? Easy! Register for FREE, interact, engage and help us by sharing your views and experiences. We want to hear from you!

Event Link:

https://waylay.registration.goldcast.io/events/64319be6-2bcf-4ba6-a960-9827bf4ea1bf

What is Waylay IO? Waylay IO is a Low-Code platform for developers to code at a fast pace, realize new use cases and enable quick deployment. You have nothing to set up, nothing to manage. Waylay IO is written by developers for developers. Waylay IO eases the complexity of serverless and liberates developers from getting bogged down into things which have nothing to do with the problems they ought to solve.

