CSC, the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired PEF Services LLC (PEF), a leading provider of technology-enabled fund administration services to private capital firms and their investors, including private equity, private debt, venture capital, and U.S.-based small business investment companies (SBICs).

This strategic acquisition greatly accelerates CSC’s fund services growth plans in the U.S., adding expertise and a robust technology platform to CSC’s increasingly sophisticated solutions. The deal underscores CSC’s commitment to the growing private capital fund administration market and builds upon CSC’s other recent expansion efforts in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

“We’re very excited to welcome Anne Anquillare and the entire PEF team to CSC,” says CSC Executive Vice President John Hebert. “Their deep expertise in fund administration complements our existing capabilities, while their commitment to service excellence aligns well with our company culture.”

U.S.-based PEF was founded in 2002 to support the unique compliance and reporting needs of SBICs. As federally licensed entities, these alternative investment vehicles have requirements that other service firms struggle to meet. PEF’s success in managing these intricate requirements allowed it to expand easily to include all types of illiquid alternative asset firms, especially those with customized needs, which aligns nicely with CSC’s passion for complex structures. PEF’s deep understanding of the complexities and customer needs in the illiquid alternative asset class has resulted in its reputation for thought leadership. CSC’s acquisition of PEF Services furthers CSC’s unwavering commitment to alternative asset managers and their investors.

In addition to PEF’s client services team, CSC will now have access to PEF’s industry-leading ViewPoint™ investor and general partner portal. Since its inception, PEF has been at the forefront of fund administration technology, providing their clients a mix of proprietary technologies and industry-standard platforms, resulting in a system that is powerful, flexible, and purpose-built for private capital fund financial reporting, investor communications, and data management.

Anne Anquillare, CFA, chief executive officer and president of PEF, joins CSC as the head of CSC U.S. Fund Services. Beth Manzi, CPA, chief operating officer of PEF, joins CSC to lead U.S. operations for fund administration. Oleg Yablonovskiy, managing director of CSC U.S. Fund Services, will move into a strategic role to drive synergies between the businesses. CSC values that PEF is a woman-led business, and these new roles reinforce CSC’s strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. PEF’s high-quality tenured team of professionals will join CSC immediately as part of the acquisition.

“As market requirements expanded, we searched for the perfect partner to enhance the exceptional fund administration services and technology solutions we provide,” says Anquillare. “CSC already has tremendous resources supporting private capital firms on a global scale and we will be a natural extension of those services. In turn, CSC recognized PEF’s reputation for having one of the most skilled and respected teams in the industry, leading-edge portal technology, and thought leadership in private capital. Both firms share a commitment in supporting private capital firms with excellent customer service, innovative technology, and investing in our people.”

About CSC

CSC is a leading provider of specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, capital markets participants in both public and private markets, and corporations requiring fiduciary and governance support. We are the unwavering partner for 90% of the Fortune 500®, nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial institutions. CSC’s Global Financial Markets professionals are located in key financial centers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. We are a global company capable of conducting transactions wherever our clients are―and we accomplish that by deploying experts in every business we serve. For more information about CSC’s services, visit cscgfm.com.

About PEF

PEF is the new standard in providing high-value, high-touch fund administration services and technology solutions that elevate operational performance to drive and support sustainable growth. Supported by senior professionals with extensive experience in alternative investments, PEF has a nearly 20-year track record of delivering cost-effective, best-in-class solutions to funds and general partnerships, including buyout, venture, emerging managers, real estate, debt, fund of funds, co-investment, SPVs and SBICs. Additionally, the firm focuses on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. PEF’s ViewPoint™ provides clients with a purpose-built portal that delivers greater visibility and real-time access to underlying investment performance data sourced directly from the official books and records of the fund. For more information, please visit pefservices.com.

