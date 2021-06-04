Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Ever since that iconic Super Bowl TV ad almost four decades ago, Mac users have always walked to the beat of their own drummer. With a stable of users about one-fifth the size of those using Windows machines, Mac people are often fiercely loyal to the Cupertino hive and will always ride for Mac’s interface, heightened security, and closed proprietary nature as key selling points in the eternal Mac vs. PC debate.

But oh, the software issues. That’s the one area where Mac folks have to take a step back now and again. Because while no one argues the virtues of a Mac as a brilliant tech achievement, the PC has an undeniably far wider range of software and available apps to handle any and all tasks.

It’s enough to make Mac users come up with all kinds of workarounds to use popular PC applications in that finicky Mac OS environment — often with less-than-stellar results. The All-Star Mac Bundle ft. Parallels Pro can help Mac owners handle that problem, plus shore up their machine in a few more key productivity, security, and general usability arenas.

The headliner of this package has been a mainstay with Mac users for 15 years, Parallels Pro. A year-long subscription to this historic desktop virtualization software basically brings the best of Windows right to a Mac, allowing literally thousands of Windows-based apps to run on a standard Mac OS without the slowdowns and system crashes that come from lesser emulator software.

From productivity tools like Microsoft Office to many of the hottest PC-compatible games, Parallels Pro has the power to run those apps in the Mac environment like it was written there natively.

In addition to Parallels Pro, the bundle has four more sterling apps you can use to pump up your Mac, all with lifetime licenses to use for the entire life of your machine. First, BusyContacts gets all your business and personal contacts in shape, offering a simple, graphically rich interface for organizing data about everyone from friends and family to business connections, including social handles.

Meanwhile, a lifetime of access to FastestVPN will keep your rig as safe as a vault with a military-grade 256-bit AES encrypted connection to a network of over 350 servers worldwide to cloak all your online activities and ready users invisible to cybercriminals and other bad guys online.

The collection closes with two more must-haves, including the power animation creation hub Moho Debut, and a one-stop center for opening, reading, editing, and converting PDF documents known as PDFChef.

With nearly $900 worth of Mac-improving power, The All-Star Mac Bundle ft. Parallels Pro

