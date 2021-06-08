Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Leading nutrition-based health coaching service joins SEB as it evolves to meet growing consumer demand for holistic fitness, nutrition and personal wellness services

Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of Anytime Fitness, The Bar Method, Basecamp Fitness and Waxing the City, with a mission to improve the self-esteem of the world, has acquired Stronger U, a digital, personalized nutrition-based health coaching services brand, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition makes SEB the only global fitness corporation to directly invest in and offer consumers personalized nutrition-based health coaching services.

Stronger U is the only service in the highly competitive virtual health and nutrition space that combines digital access with live, certified coaches, the science of nutrition and personalized plans to help improve a member’s dietary and eating skills. Founded in 2015, Stronger U has supported more than 50,000 members in achieving their nutrition, health and wellness goals.

SEB is once again disrupting the global fitness industry, making investments that meet the surging consumer demand for more complete fitness, nutrition, and personal wellness services. Credit Suisse estimates the Global Wellness economy is valued at $5.8 trillion in 2021 alone, with long-term trends supporting the growth including the reversing of unhealthy lifestyle effects and proactive health choices.

Since its founding in 2002 as the first 24-hour fitness center franchise concept, Anytime Fitness has been a disruptive fitness industry model that meets the needs of members differently than other gyms. ​Today, SEB is rapidly growing a holistic health and wellness portfolio of brands that offers consumers a full range of fitness, personalized nutrition and health coaching, and personal wellness services.

A 2021 FMCG survey of 50,000 consumers worldwide found that 80% plan to eat and drink more healthily in 2021. The acquisition of Stronger U positions SEB to capitalize on growing consumer sentiment concerning health and wellness.

With more than 5 million members on all seven continents across its fitness and wellness brands, SEB’s global footprint will provide a platform to introduce the Stronger U brand to consumers worldwide, helping Stronger U scale and capture a greater share of the digitally based nutrition health coaching market. Stronger U will initially continue to operate as a standalone brand while SEB evaluates options for integrating Stronger U’s coaching services with its other fitness brands.

About Self Esteem Brands

Our purpose is to improve the self-esteem of the world. Self Esteem Brands (SEB) is the parent company of Anytime Fitness (the world’s largest fitness franchise), Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, Stronger U and Waxing the City. Combined, most of our more than 5,000 franchise locations are locally operated across 32 countries worldwide by independent, small business owners. SEB is also the parent company to affiliates Provision Security Solutions and Healthy Contributions. Leading with a culture anchored in the values of people, purpose, profits and play, plus a charitable focus through the HeartFirst Foundation®, SEB seeks to enrich the lives of all who interact with our brands and businesses. Our vision is a world of self-esteem for every human to rise from their challenges. For more information on Self Esteem Brands, please visit https://www.sebrands.com/.

Stronger U was represented and advised by PKF Investment Banking and McBreen & Kopko.

