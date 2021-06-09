Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

There are plenty of apps that can assess the bare bones of a writer’s work. Apps can check for typos, fix punctuation errors, catch agreement issues, and might even give a heads up if it spots a sentence fragment or an awkward turn of phrase.

But if a writer is assembling uninspired prose in a technically correct format, most apps won’t say a word. They don’t judge the quality of the work, just that rules like appropriate use of their, there, and they’re; as well as i before e except after c is used the right way.

The Award-Winning ProWritingAid app goes the extra mile, enlisting artificial intelligence to not only make sure writing is adhering to proper English rules but that it’s actually a pleasure to read too. ProWritingAid is basically the difference between hiring a student to check your writing for mistakes or having a seasoned editor on-call to offer real feedback and new suggestions to improve what you’ve written as well as everything you’ll write in the future.

So far, over 2 million writers already trust ProWritingAid to help keep their work sharp and on point. Once you start your ProWritingAid subscription, the app is now on duty, literally spot-checking as you write and calling attention to structure and style issues as you go.

As you craft a sentence, ProWritingAid offers real-time feedback, including thousands of grammar, spelling, and readability issues. You check the popup window that springs to life, and if you decide the app is right with a suggested change that adds to the strength and style of your writing, click the box and ProWritingAid will automatically make the change for you.

In addition to those in-document prompts, ProWritingAid offers 20 in-depth writing reports you can run that go beyond the grammar, spotting bad writing habits like repetitiveness, vague wording, awkward sentence length, passive voice, over-complicated sentence constructions, and so more. Results are also presented with vivid visualizations that can really help drive home a point and make the case for necessary changes.

Of course, what you likely don’t realize is that ProWritingAid is also making you a better writer as you go, helping impart important writing rules in the moment that start to become ingrained in all of your work going forward.

In addition to a lifetime of ProWritingAid service, this package also features access to all the resources of ProWritingAid University, a reservoir of self-paced courses, live training workshops, and actual human support when needed. From monthly writing challenges with daily exercises to a vast community of fellow writers to enlist, the service further ups your writing game to assure you’re achieving your best possible work.

The Award-Winning ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle is usually valued at $1,899, but in addition to a sizeable discount, users can now also enjoy an extra 20 percent savings when they use the WELOVEDAD Father’s Day Sale code during checkout. That drops your final price to only $159.20.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.