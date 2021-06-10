Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

The AI Hardware Summit, September 13-16, 2021 returns to the Computer History Museum, Mountain View, for its fourth iteration, having sold out the venue each previous year. As the first ‘hybrid’ event in its industry, attendees can benefit from tickets to attend in-person; or virtual tickets to tune in from across the globe.

The 2021 AI Hardware Summit has evolved. As machine learning models continue to grow in size and complexity and enter production in enterprises and institutions worldwide, the approach to accelerating these workloads is shifting. With support from Headline Partner, Synopsys, and Platinum Partners; Cadence, Graphcore, Habana, Intel and SambaNova Systems, this year’s summit has shifted from focusing solely on hardware to taking a holistic view on AI acceleration at the systems level.

Presentations feature multidisciplinary perspectives on building and deploying fast, efficient, and affordable AI systems, from 50+ speakers drawn from the AI hardware user and technology vendor ecosystems. Topics include:

Co-designing AI systems that are fast, efficient, affordable, sustainable, and explainable.

Optimizing systems for specific workloads like recommendation and NLP.

Shortening ‘time-to-value’ for ML models, from data through compute.

Edge ML systems design and engineering challenges and trade-offs.

Novel ML techniques & architectures (hardware & software).

The AI Hardware Summit hosts more than 600 C-suite and engineering specialists across the machine learning technology stack.

Previous event highlights include AI hardware start up, Habana Labs, (acq. by Intel, 2019) emerging from stealth at the event in 2018, and Chairman of Alphabet Inc. & former President of Stanford University, John Hennessy, giving a luminary keynote in 2019.

This year keynote speakers include Aart de Geus, Chairman & Co-CEO, Synopsys and Lip-Bu Tan, CEO, Cadence.

“The AI Hardware Summit is a great place where lots of people interested in AI Hardware come together and exchange ideas, and together we make the technology better. There’s a synergistic effect at these summits which is really amazing and powers the entire industry.” John Hennessy, Chairman, Alphabet Inc.

Expect limitations on the availability of live tickets, dependent on Covid-19 US government guidance and regulations. Registration to attend AI Hardware Summit starts from only $999 for an in-person ticket, and $499 for virtual tickets.

To find out more, visit www.aihardwaresummit.com

