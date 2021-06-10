Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 10, 2021–

Hiretual, the pioneer of AI-powered candidate searches and a data hub for talent sourcing, announced today updates to the pricing and functionality of its multi-tiered plans, Hiretual Starter, Hiretual Standard and Hiretual Professional. The company also released the findings of its latest survey, which revealed the biggest challenges recruiters faced in the first half of 2021 between sourcing talent and engaging with candidates.

Stemming from hiring challenges faced by accelerated job growth this year, Hiretual is introducing AI-powered candidate sourcing and expanded email engagement functions to its plans for small to medium-sized businesses. The platform also reduced monthly and annual payments for the plans in an effort to make AI recruitment technology more accessible and affordable for growing businesses during a period of market recovery.

Feature updates to these plans include:

AI Sourcing added to the Hiretual Basic and Hiretual Standard plans

Single email engagement (with bulk email sending, email templates, email tracking and Gmail integration) added to Hiretual Standard

Sequence email engagement added to Hiretual Professional

“We’ve listened to customer feedback about how the cost for hiring software is a bottleneck in dealing with high recruiting demand during a period of market recovery,” said Steven Jiang, CEO and co-founder of Hiretual. “We’ve updated our pricing to help with this by adjusting our packages to make them more accessible to a wider range of businesses, especially smaller businesses that are facing the brunt of the pandemic.”

These bottlenecks were prominent in the results of Hiretual’s 2021 Recruitment for Recovery Survey fielded in May 2021. The survey includes responses from 750 talent acquisition professionals.

Sourcing Talent Found as Top Challenge

Recruiters and talent acquisition teams found that sourcing talent (62%) was the most challenging trend in recruiting, while candidate engagement (44%) and employer competition (39%) trailed closely behind.

Recruiters and Talent Sourcers Look to AI-Driven Tools

Of survey respondents, 44% of small businesses and 55% of medium-sized businesses implemented a new AI sourcing tool to navigate sourcing challenges. On the Hiretual platform, data shows that hiring teams from small businesses were sourcing six times more candidates after February 2021 than they were before the pandemic. The platform also saw small businesses double their email outreach this year with email sequences being used eight times more often than single email send-outs.

