Finvasia Group, which operates multiple brands in the FinTech industry today announced that it acquired Cyprus-based financial services company, Fxview. FINVASIA Group has acquired 100% stake in the company for an undisclosed sum.

Fxview is a leading financial services and CFD broker that services clients in over 25 countries and is registered with over 6 different regulatory bodies across Europe. Over last six months, Fxview has hosted over 2 million unique users on its website and is gaining popularity swiftly across the EU, Asia, LATAM and Africa region. The company provides clients a comprehensive trading experience by offering low commissions, thin spreads, multiple platforms & trading tools and a clutter-free trading environment.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sarvjeet Virk, Managing Director of Finvasia Group said, “We’re delighted to add Fxview to our portfolio. Europe remains a key strategic priority for our business. Fxview’s acquisition gives us a significant presence in the European market, complementing our already well-established operations in United Kingdom.”

“Since we started, our goal has been to provide our clients with the best possible forex trading resources and experience which is backed by state of the art technology. Finvasia is a global leader in the Fintech space and we believe this acquisition by Finvasia Group is the best way for Fxview to continue to fulfil that mission,” said Daniela Egli, Executive Director of Charlgate Ltd.

With offices in India, UK, Cyprus, and Australia, Finvasia Group owns multiple brands in financial services, fintech, blockchain, real-estate, healthcare and technology sectors.

About Fxview

Fxview is a brand owned and operated by Charlgate Ltd with its headquarters in Limassol Cyprus. Charlgate Ltd operates under the European Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFid) and is regulated by CySec under license 367/18 since 2018 and is a Member of the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF).

Charlgate Ltd is also registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority – FCA ( 850138), the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority – BaFin ( 157125), the French Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution – ACPR ( 85051), the Italian Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa – CONSOB ( 5151), the Spanish Comisión Nacional de Mercado de Valores – CNVM ( 4892), the Norway Finanstilsynet – ( FT00118545).

Know more: https://fxview.com/

About FINVASIA Group

FINVASIA is a multi-disciplinary, multinational organisation that invests in technology-oriented business and products. It is registered with a gamut of regulatory bodies across the world in various capacities. Finvasia (along with its subsidiaries and sister concerns) is registered with SEC, USA (152771 ), Reserve Bank of India as an NBFC, National Stock Exchange of India as Professional Clearing member(M51912), Bombay Stock Exchange(4043), Multi Commodity Exchange of India(55135) and NCDEX as Trading Member(01259), Association of Mutual Funds of India(103331) and CDSL as Depository Participant(12084300).

Know more: https://finvasia.com/

