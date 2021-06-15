Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

C3 AI and Snowflake are partnering to give Snowflake customers access to C3 AI’s development tools and enterprise applications, including AI-driven CRM, predictive maintenance, supply network optimization, and fraud detection apps, the companies announced.

Billed as a way to “deliver next-generation enterprise AI applications at scale,” the partnership will make C3 AI’s suite of Integrated Development Studio (IDS) tools — including C3 AI Data Studio, C3 AI ML Studio, C3 AI App Studio, C3 AI DevSecOps Studio, and C3 AI Marketplace — available to Snowflake users.

Broader access

Customers using Snowflake’s cloud-based data warehousing platform will also get access to C3 AI’s AI Suite of operational and security apps based on the C3 AI model-driven architecture. Services provided by those apps include data persistence, batch and stream processing, time-series normalization, auto-scaling, data encryption, attribute and role-based access control, and AI/ML services.

“The C3 AI Suite and C3 AI’s prebuilt enterprise-grade models significantly speed and simplify the development of enterprise AI applications. As our customers deploy enterprise AI applications at scale, integration with C3 AI to Snowpark will accelerate the development and deployment of complex AI and machine learning use cases,” Snowflake senior vice president Christian Kleinerman said in a statement.

Snowpark is Snowflake’s new developer UI that allows for the integration of DataFrame-style programming in coding with Scala for the Snowflake platform. The company introduced the new UI on Tuesday at the annual Snowflake Summit developers conference. Snowpark was designed to simplify writing complex data pipelines for Snowflake.

Synergy

C3 AI, headquartered in Redwood City, California, is chaired by Siebel Systems founder Thomas Siebel and develops enterprise software using AI techniques like machine learning and neural networks for a broad array of operational tasks across various industries. Snowflake, based in Bozeman, Montana, offers enterprise customers cloud-based data storage and analytics services running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

“This partnership will create significant time and operational efficiencies for Snowflake’s customers and solidify Snowflake as the operational data platform of choice for enterprise AI applications,” C3 AI president and chief product officer Houman Behzadi said in a statement.

Behzadi said customers would be able to get C3 AI applications on Snowflake “up and running at scale” in as little as a month.